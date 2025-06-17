Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline Explained As Two Make Rare Appearance In Mumbai

Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline Explained As Two Make Rare Appearance In Mumbai

Aamir Khan was spotted in Mumbai with girlfriend Gauri Spratt ahead of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The couple visited Excel Entertainment, fueling buzz about a private screening and their growing bond.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 10:02:55 IST

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai on Monday, sparking buzz about a private screening of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par.

Their appearance quickly caught attention, especially after recent sightings at Delhi airport.

Couple Visits Excel Entertainment Office Ahead of Film Release

Aamir and Gauri arrived together at Excel Entertainment’s office, where they were joined by Aamir’s elder sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde.

The trio came in the same car, with Aamir and Gauri seated next to each other. Gauri wore a casual white tee with black pants, while Aamir opted for a kurta paired with balloon pants. Before entering the building, Aamir greeted the paparazzi with a polite “namaste.”

Genelia D’Souza Also Spotted at the Venue

Shortly after Aamir’s arrival, actress Genelia D’Souza—his co-star in Sitaare Zameen Par—was seen outside the same office. She chose a relaxed look, dressed in a white hoodie and matching shorts.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Relationship Timeline

Aamir made headlines earlier this year when he introduced Gauri Spratt to the public on his 60th birthday. The couple met 25 years ago, lost contact, but reconnected a few years ago.

They’ve now been together for about 18 months. Gauri, who previously lived in Bengaluru, is divorced and has a six-year-old son. Their first public outing as a couple took place at the Macau International Comedy Festival, and they have been spotted together frequently since then.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the movie is a spiritual successor to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par.

The film is a remake of the Spanish hit Campeones and tells the inspiring story of a basketball coach who trains a team of differently abled children. The cast also features Genelia D’Souza and ten fresh faces, including Aroush Datta and Simran Mangeshkar.

Tags: aamir khangauri sprattlatest bollywood newssitaare zameen par
