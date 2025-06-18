Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Aamir Khan Rejects ₹120 Crore Amazon Prime Deal, Opts For Theatre-First Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan Rejects ₹120 Crore Amazon Prime Deal, Opts For Theatre-First Release Of Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has declined a ₹120 crore OTT deal from Amazon Prime Video, confirming that his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par will premiere exclusively in theatres before heading to a digital release via YouTube pay-per-view

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 11:26:53 IST

Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is once again making headlines—not for a film trailer or a social campaign, but for turning down a ₹120 crore OTT offer. According to reports, Khan rejected Amazon Prime Video’s proposal for exclusive digital rights to his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, choosing instead to support India’s traditional theatre-going culture.

Khan, who also produced the film, believes that instant streaming releases undermine the communal movie-watching experience.

“I trust my audience and the theatres,” he was quoted as saying, reflecting his long-standing commitment to storytelling meant for the big screen.

What Makes Sitaare Zameen Par Special?

The film, set for release on June 20, 2025, is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. While the earlier film explored childhood learning disorders, this one reportedly mixes sports, comedy, and emotional drama.

The expectations are sky-high, especially given Aamir’s recent sabbatical from acting after Laal Singh Chaddha.

No to OTT, Yes to YouTube?

Interestingly, while Aamir Khan rejected the big-ticket offer from Amazon, he isn’t ignoring the digital route altogether.

Instead of partnering with major platforms, he is considering a pay-per-view release on YouTube, approximately 8 weeks after the theatrical run.

This gives the film a traditional release window while also cutting out intermediaries, giving Khan control over pricing and audience data.

This model isn’t common in India’s film industry, but Aamir seems ready to experiment—even at the risk of lower digital earnings.

Support From Industry Veterans

The move has drawn support from Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly praised Khan’s decision as a “leap of faith.”

 Industry insiders see this as an attempt to bring back focus to cinema halls, which have seen inconsistent footfall post-pandemic.

Rumors had also circulated that Netflix offered ₹125 crore for the film’s rights, but these claims were denied as “absolutely false” by sources close to Khan.

A Calculated Gamble

While turning down such a massive OTT deal may seem risky, Aamir Khan has a history of going against the tide.

 His decision signals a pushback against the OTT-first trend that’s swept Bollywood since 2020.

The success or failure of Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office could shape future conversations around film distribution in India.

