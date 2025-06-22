Live Tv
Actor Vijay Deverakonda Booked Under SC/ST Act For Alleged Remarks Against Tribal Community

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Booked Under SC/ST Act For Alleged Remarks Against Tribal Community

Actor Vijay Deverakonda faces legal trouble as a complaint under the SC/ST Act is filed against him for allegedly insulting tribal sentiments during 'Retro' Movie event.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 21:16:54 IST

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has been arrested under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint that he made offensive comments against the tribal people in a recent public outing.

The complaint was lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, at the Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad.

In the First Information Report (FIR), it is mentioned that the remark was made by Deverakonda on April 26, 2025, when the pre-release event of the film ‘Retro’, where actor Surya was starring, was organized.

Community Outrage and Legal Action Intensify Pressure on the Actor

The FIR observes that the comments made by the actor were taken as a personal attack and an insult to the self-esteem of the tribal community, inviting outrage and calls for action under the law.

Police have confirmed that a probe is on to decipher the intent and context of what the actor had said.

Vijay Deverakonda or his team has not issued a formal statement as yet. 

Public Clarification, Denies Intent to Offend

In a detailed statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Vijay Deverakonda addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks during the Retro audio launch.

 He clarified that there was “absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community,” especially the Scheduled Tribes, whom he described as an “integral part” of the country.

Deverakonda emphasized that his comments were made in the context of unity and historical usage of the word “tribe,” not about the constitutional Scheduled Tribes.

He added that if any part of his message was misunderstood, he sincerely regrets it, stating, “I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide.”

Coming Soon: ‘Kingdom’ Releases in July

Despite the controversy, Deverakonda is kept busy professionally.

His next would be the upcoming action drama ‘Kingdom’, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film features Bhagyashri Borse in the lead female role and is released by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Initially planned for release on May 30, ‘Kingdom’ will now open in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

The music of the film is by Anirudh Ravichander, while it is edited by Navin Nooli.

ALSO READ: Who Was Tushar Ghadigaonkar? Marathi Actor Dies By Suicide Amid Lack Of Work At Age 34

