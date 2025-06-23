After War 2 And Toxic, Is Kiara Advani All Set To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic?

Ever since the announcement of the Meena Kumari biopic, there’s been immense buzz around who will portray the iconic actress on screen.

Now, reports suggest that Kiara Advani has been approached to step into the shoes of the legendary star in the upcoming film Kamal Aur Meena.

A Love Story Rooted in Bollywood History

The film is being helmed by director Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family.

Titled Kamal Aur Meena, the biopic will delve deep into the real-life, bittersweet romance between celebrated actress Meena Kumari and acclaimed filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. The film promises to be a tribute to one of Hindi cinema’s most complex and poignant love stories.

Kiara Advani Approached for the Role of a Lifetime

According to sources close to the production, the team feels Kiara Advani possesses the grace, depth, and emotional maturity required to portray Meena Kumari. The script has already been narrated to her, and while Kiara is reportedly impressed by the story, she has not yet signed on the dotted line.

If Kiara gives her nod, Kamal Aur Meena could be the first film she starts shooting after her maternity break. This adds another layer of excitement for her fans, who are eager to see what kind of role she’ll take on next.

According to insiders, this could become one of her most demanding yet rewarding performances, given the emotional depth the role demands.

While Kiara’s involvement is generating headlines, the casting for Kamal Amrohi is equally crucial. The chemistry between the leads will be vital in conveying the passion, pain, and emotional intensity that defined the couple’s relationship. The filmmakers are said to be taking their time to find the perfect match.

Director Sidharth P. Malhotra previously teased the project in September last year, confirming that the film was in its casting stage. In his post, he revealed that the team has access to more than 500 handwritten letters and personal journals exchanged between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi.

He described the material as invaluable, adding that telling this story is a privilege—but also a heavy responsibility.

A Role That Could Redefine Kiara’s Career

If Kiara does take up the role, it could mark a transformative moment in her career. The chance to portray Meena Kumari, often referred to as the ‘Tragedy Queen’ of Hindi cinema, is no small feat.

As insiders put it, “This role could very well be her most challenging but most fulfilling to date.”

