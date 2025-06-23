Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > Entertainment > After War 2 And Toxic, Is Kiara Advani All Set To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic?

After War 2 And Toxic, Is Kiara Advani All Set To Play Meena Kumari In A Biopic?

Kiara Advani is in talks to play Meena Kumari in Kamal Aur Meena, a biopic on the legendary actress and her relationship with Kamal Amrohi. Directed by Sidharth P. Malhotra, the film may mark Kiara’s first post-pregnancy project, promising her most emotional role yet.

Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 19:46:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Ever since the announcement of the Meena Kumari biopic, there’s been immense buzz around who will portray the iconic actress on screen.

Now, reports suggest that Kiara Advani has been approached to step into the shoes of the legendary star in the upcoming film Kamal Aur Meena.

A Love Story Rooted in Bollywood History

The film is being helmed by director Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family.

Titled Kamal Aur Meena, the biopic will delve deep into the real-life, bittersweet romance between celebrated actress Meena Kumari and acclaimed filmmaker Kamal Amrohi. The film promises to be a tribute to one of Hindi cinema’s most complex and poignant love stories.

Kiara Advani Approached for the Role of a Lifetime

According to sources close to the production, the team feels Kiara Advani possesses the grace, depth, and emotional maturity required to portray Meena Kumari. The script has already been narrated to her, and while Kiara is reportedly impressed by the story, she has not yet signed on the dotted line.

If Kiara gives her nod, Kamal Aur Meena could be the first film she starts shooting after her maternity break. This adds another layer of excitement for her fans, who are eager to see what kind of role she’ll take on next.

According to insiders, this could become one of her most demanding yet rewarding performances, given the emotional depth the role demands.

While Kiara’s involvement is generating headlines, the casting for Kamal Amrohi is equally crucial. The chemistry between the leads will be vital in conveying the passion, pain, and emotional intensity that defined the couple’s relationship. The filmmakers are said to be taking their time to find the perfect match.

Director Sidharth P. Malhotra previously teased the project in September last year, confirming that the film was in its casting stage. In his post, he revealed that the team has access to more than 500 handwritten letters and personal journals exchanged between Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi.

He described the material as invaluable, adding that telling this story is a privilege—but also a heavy responsibility.

A Role That Could Redefine Kiara’s Career

If Kiara does take up the role, it could mark a transformative moment in her career. The chance to portray Meena Kumari, often referred to as the ‘Tragedy Queen’ of Hindi cinema, is no small feat.

As insiders put it, “This role could very well be her most challenging but most fulfilling to date.”

ALSO READ:  Is Kamal Haasan Taking A Long Break From Acting After Thug Life’s Poor Performance At Box-Office? Here’s The Truth

Tags: kiara advanilatest bollywood newslatest entertainment newsmeena kumari
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?