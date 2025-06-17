Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle Stalled Amid Payment Disputes: Report

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle Stalled Amid Payment Disputes: Report

Bollywood’s Welcome to the Jungle — the third Welcome franchise film has stalled over pending dues to cast and crew, as financial disputes threaten its production schedule

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 11:00:50 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The third installment in the Welcome franchise, titled Welcome to the Jungle, has reportedly halted production. Despite having completed nearly 70% of its shoot by the end of 2023, the film has not resumed production for several months. Sources indicate the delay is due to unpaid dues owed to several actors and technicians involved in the project.

Financial Disputes Behind the Scenes

According to industry insiders, one of the major reasons behind the delay is a financial disagreement between stakeholders.

Akshay Kumar is said to hold an 80% stake in the project, while producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others share the remaining 20%.

This uneven profit distribution has reportedly led to friction among team members and is believed to be one of the causes behind the stalled payments.

Cast and Crew Await Compensation

Many actors, including members of the ensemble cast and key technicians, have not yet received their dues.

As a result, several crew members have chosen to pause their involvement until payments are cleared.

 Some reports suggest that the delays have affected staff morale, leading to further disruptions in the schedule.

Uncertain Release Timeline

Originally scheduled for a December 2024 release, the film was later pushed to 2025.

 However, with no concrete resolution in sight, even the revised timeline now appears uncertain.

Pending visual effects and portions of the shoot remain incomplete.

Franchise’s Future in Limbo

Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in a successful comedy franchise known for its quirky characters and slapstick humor.

However, the current production roadblocks threaten to derail the momentum.

Unless financial issues are addressed soon, the future of the film — and the franchise — may hang in the balance.

ALSO READ: 10 Mind-Bending Films With Plot Twists You’ll Never See Coming

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?