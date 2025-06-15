Anirudh Reacts To Wedding Buzz With SRH CEO Kavya Maran: ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’

Popular Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander has responded to the flurry of social media speculation regarding his alleged relationship and supposed wedding plans with IPL personality Kavya Maran. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Anirudh denied all rumours, saying, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys. Pls stop spreading rumours.”

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys 😃 pls stop spreading rumours 🙏🏻 — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

The rumours had recently gone viral across social platforms, especially Reddit, with fans speculating that Anirudh and Kavya had been seeing each other privately for over a year. Social media posts claimed that the duo had been spotted at multiple private events and vacations together, with some even stating that superstar Rajinikanth Anirudh’s relative had spoken directly to Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, about the relationship.

However, Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in blockbuster films like Jawan, Leo, and Jailer, has put an end to the online gossip. His response has been widely shared by fans, many of whom praised him for addressing the rumours calmly.

Kavya Maran, the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is a familiar face to cricket fans. Known for her expressive reactions during IPL matches, Kavya often trends on social media whenever SRH plays. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the Chairman and Founder of the Sun Group.

The internet buzz surrounding Anirudh and Kavya’s alleged relationship had intensified in recent weeks. Fan pages circulated images and unconfirmed reports of the pair attending events together. Some even speculated that a wedding announcement was imminent, making Anirudh’s clarification all the more important.

This isn’t the first time the composer has found himself at the centre of relationship rumours. In 2023, he was linked with actress Keerthy Suresh. Back then too, both parties publicly denied the claims. Keerthy Suresh later tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in December 2024, putting the speculation to rest.

On the work front, Anirudh continues to dominate the Indian film music industry. He recently composed for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. He is also the music director for Kingdom, an action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was initially scheduled for a grand release on July 4, 2025, but is reportedly facing minor delays. An official statement from the makers is awaited.

While the rumour mill continues to churn, Anirudh’s latest post makes it clear there’s no wedding on the cards, and fans should take a step back from the speculation.