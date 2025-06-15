Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > Anirudh Reacts To Wedding Buzz With SRH CEO Kavya Maran: ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’

Anirudh Reacts To Wedding Buzz With SRH CEO Kavya Maran: ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’

Anirudh Ravichander has shut down rumours of an alleged wedding with Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. The speculation, trending on Reddit and social media, suggested they were dating. Responding on X, the composer said, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys. Pls stop spreading rumours,” putting an end to the gossip.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 20:01:38 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Popular Indian music composer Anirudh Ravichander has responded to the flurry of social media speculation regarding his alleged relationship and supposed wedding plans with IPL personality Kavya Maran. Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Anirudh denied all rumours, saying, “Marriage ah? lol… Chill out guys. Pls stop spreading rumours.”

The rumours had recently gone viral across social platforms, especially Reddit, with fans speculating that Anirudh and Kavya had been seeing each other privately for over a year. Social media posts claimed that the duo had been spotted at multiple private events and vacations together, with some even stating that superstar Rajinikanth Anirudh’s relative had spoken directly to Kavya’s father, Kalanithi Maran, about the relationship.

However, Anirudh Ravichander, known for his work in blockbuster films like Jawan, Leo, and Jailer, has put an end to the online gossip. His response has been widely shared by fans, many of whom praised him for addressing the rumours calmly.

Kavya Maran, the CEO of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), is a familiar face to cricket fans. Known for her expressive reactions during IPL matches, Kavya often trends on social media whenever SRH plays. She is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the Chairman and Founder of the Sun Group.

The internet buzz surrounding Anirudh and Kavya’s alleged relationship had intensified in recent weeks. Fan pages circulated images and unconfirmed reports of the pair attending events together. Some even speculated that a wedding announcement was imminent, making Anirudh’s clarification all the more important.

This isn’t the first time the composer has found himself at the centre of relationship rumours. In 2023, he was linked with actress Keerthy Suresh. Back then too, both parties publicly denied the claims. Keerthy Suresh later tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in December 2024, putting the speculation to rest.

On the work front, Anirudh continues to dominate the Indian film music industry. He recently composed for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi. He is also the music director for Kingdom, an action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was initially scheduled for a grand release on July 4, 2025, but is reportedly facing minor delays. An official statement from the makers is awaited.

While the rumour mill continues to churn, Anirudh’s latest post makes it clear there’s no wedding on the cards, and fans should take a step back from the speculation.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Remembers Yash Johar On Father’s Day, Shares Emotional Note On Being A Single Dad

Tags: anirudh ravichanderkavya maranwedding rumours
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?