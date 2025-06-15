Live Tv
Anushka Sharma's Heartfelt Father's Day Post For Virat Kohli Melts The Internet

Anushka Sharma’s Heartfelt Father’s Day Post For Virat Kohli Melts The Internet

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 19:18:03 IST

On Father’s Day, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and delivered a heartfelt tribute to the two most important men in her life—her father and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. Anushka shared a precious picture of her father along with a special Father’s Day card made by her daughter, Vamika, for Virat. The card’s sweet message read, “He looks like my brother. He is funny. He tickles me. I play makeup with him. I love him so much and he loves me this much (arms wide). Vamika.” Anushka captioned the post, “To the first man I ever loved—and the first man our daughter did… Happy Father’s Day to all the beautiful fathers everywhere.”

Internet Showers Love on Anushka’s Heartwarming Post

Fans quickly flooded Anushka’s post with love and adoration. Social media users couldn’t stop gushing over Vamika’s innocent words and Anushka’s touching tribute. One user commented, “This is sooo cuteee,” while another said, “Happy Father’s Day.” Many followers were especially touched by Vamika’s handwritten message, with one user writing, “Her writing awwwww.” Anushka’s post not only celebrated fatherhood but also gave fans a rare peek into the Kohli family’s beautiful personal moments.

Anushka and Virat’s journey began with their wedding in Italy on December 11, 2017. Their daughter, Vamika, was born on January 11, 2021. The couple later welcomed their son, Akaay, on February 15, 2024. Throughout this journey, Anushka and Virat have kept their family life mostly private but have shared precious moments on special occasions like these. Recently, after RCB clinched their first-ever IPL title, Virat shared an emotional post for Anushka. “Together all the way through,” he wrote, appreciating her years of silent support and sacrifices.

Virat Kohli’s Legendary Cricket Farewell

Virat Kohli recently bid an emotional farewell to Test cricket in a heartfelt Instagram post, shortly after his long-time teammate Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format. Virat’s remarkable Test career spanned 14 glorious years, where he became a symbol of aggression, fitness, and relentless pursuit of excellence. He scored an incredible 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, proudly standing as India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in Test history. Virat led India to some of its most memorable victories, transforming the team into a fearless, result-driven unit. His legacy goes far beyond numbers, as he inspired a generation with his energy, passion, and undying commitment to the game. Adding to his cricketing fairy tale, Virat recently lifted his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a moment he celebrated by thanking his wife Anushka Sharma for her unwavering support throughout his IPL journey. His story continues to inspire millions.

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Loses Temper Over Man Gifting Him Sword At Event: Video Surfaces

Tags: anushka sharmavirat kohli’
