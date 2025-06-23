Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Apoorva Mukhija Goes ‘What The F**k?’ After Airline Staff Calls Her ‘Disabled’ And Denies Emergency Seat

Apoorva Mukhija Goes ‘What The F**k?’ After Airline Staff Calls Her ‘Disabled’ And Denies Emergency Seat

Content creator and actress Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, recently opened up about a disturbing incident at the airport. She was denied an emergency row seat by airline staff, who said, “We can’t give it to disabled bodies.” Sharing a selfie from the scene, she wrote, “I was like, WTF? I am fully able… She said, 'Aapki shakal dekh ke lag raha hai.'”

Apoorva Makhija AKA 'The Rebel Kid'
Apoorva Makhija AKA 'The Rebel Kid'

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 15:25:55 IST

Popular social media influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija, better known as The Rebel Kid and recently featured on the reality TV show The Traitors, shared on social media a harrowing encounter with an airline employee during a recent flight.

As per her posts, Apoorva asked for an emergency exit seat during boarding but was denied. The basis? A staff member informed her that they “don’t assign emergency seats to disabled bodies.”

 Horrified, Apoorva explained that she is physically healthy, on which the staff member retorted, “You are sick,” and made the assertion credible by remarking, “I can see it in your face.”

Reaction Sparks Concern Over Discrimination

The incident created online discussions, questioning bias and appearance-based assumptions within the airline sector.

 Emergency row seating is usually regulated by safety regulations, demanding that those occupying emergency rows are physically capable of helping during evacuations.

In this instance, however, no official assessment was carried out—just an appearance-based judgment that made the passenger feel embarrassed.

Apoorva posted a selfie from the airport in a green hoodie, clearly tired after a long day, with a caption expressing disbelief at being judged based on appearance. 

Demand for Improved Staff Training

Although the incident does not violate official policy, it highlights the pressing need for improved training and sensitivity among the airline staff when dealing with such a situation.

Disability, whether perceived or hidden, should not be assumed absent of context or medical documentation, and all travelers are entitled to respect and dignity.

The airline in question has yet to make an official public response to the complaint.

Tags: airlineapoorva mukhijalatest entertainment news
