Brad Pitt Once Almost ‘Checked Out’ From Hollywood Doing Nothing But Getting A Bong Load, Four Coca-Colas On Ice, No Food

Hollywood star Brad Pitt recalled “the most unhealthy time” of his life in 1994, till he got the opportunity to act in David Fincher’s crime thriller ‘Se7en’.

During a recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, Pitt said that “the most unhealthy time” in his life came in the summer of 1994 after a string of negative experiences working on blockbusters. Confused about what to do next in his booming yet unfulfilling career, Pitt explained he needed some time to “check out” from Hollywood, reported Variety.

“I would wake up, I would get a bong load, I would have four Coca-Colas on ice, no food,” Pitt said. “This particular summer, I watched the O.J. trial, and I was just trying to figure out, ‘What do I do next? What do I do next?’,” according to Variety.

His answer came in the form of the ‘Se7en’ script, which was sent to him by his manager. Although it didn’t immediately capture Pitt, he was totally on board after reading it and meeting with Fincher.

“My dear friend and manager and, basically my sister now, Cynthia, sends [the ‘Se7en’ script] over,” Pitt recalled. “She says, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ I read the first seven pages, I call her up, I go, ‘Are you kidding me? The cliche old cop wants out, the young cop comes in and he’s looking at his high school football trophies?’ She goes, ‘Just finish it.’ Then I go meet with Finch, and he was just talking about films like I’d never heard anyone speak about film. I just got the jones back. Finding that thing kind of… it just reinvigorated what I wanted out of this thing,” reported Variety.

Released in 1995, ‘Se7en’ became one of the most iconic projects of David Fincher’s career. It was directed by David Fincher and written by Andrew Kevin Walker.

The film stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, with Gwyneth Paltrow and John C. McGinley in supporting roles.

(With inputs from ANI)