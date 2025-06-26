Brandon Larracuente Joins ‘Chicago Fire’ as Season 14 Regular Amid Major Cast Exits

As Chicago Fire gears up for its 14th season, the show is preparing for big changes—including the loss of two major characters. But there’s also some good news for fans: actor Brandon Larracuente has been cast as a new series regular, joining the team at Firehouse 51.

The news, confirmed by Variety, comes just weeks after the Chicago Fire Season 13 finale surprised fans by offering little closure for the sudden exits of Sam Carver and Darren Ritter, two long-standing and much-loved characters. While those departures are still sinking in, Larracuente’s casting offers a new beginning for the show.

Who Is Brandon Larracuente?

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Larracuente has been part of some major TV series. Most recently, he played a rookie first responder in Dick Wolf’s On Call for Prime Video. He also starred in 13 Reasons Why, The Good Doctor, and the reboot of Party of Five, where he took on emotionally heavy roles.

From trauma and addiction to the pressure of high-stress jobs, Larracuente has already proven he can carry the kind of emotionally complex characters that thrive in the One Chicago universe. His past roles suggest he’s a natural fit for the world of Chicago Fire.

What His Role Could Mean for the Show

While we don’t yet know much about Larracuente’s character, his background as a rookie first responder on On Call and a recovering addict on The Good Doctor makes him especially interesting for Chicago Fire. These themes have been central to the storylines of characters like Carver, so Larracuente could bring similar emotional depth without feeling like a copy.

Importantly, his acting resume suggests he can balance action with drama—which is exactly what Chicago Fire fans expect. Whether he’s tackling emergencies or diving into personal struggles, he’s shown he can make a character feel real.

Navigating the Exits of Carver and Ritter

One big question now is how the show will handle the exits of Carver and Ritter. Will Larracuente’s character directly replace one of them? Or will he arrive as a completely fresh addition?

The worry among fans is that he’ll be treated as a direct swap—especially if his character shares traits with Carver. That could make Carver’s exit, and his romance with Violet, feel less impactful.

“It’s just important to respect Carver and Violet’s Chicago Fire romance in the process,” the report notes.

If, however, Larracuente is stepping into Ritter’s spot, the transition might be smoother, as Ritter’s character hasn’t been tied to any ongoing love stories.

Whichever way it goes, Larracuente’s character deserves to stand on its own, not merely be considered an alternative. The audience would tend to accept someone treated with depth and care rather than somebody who feels like a buffer.

A New Chapter for Chicago Fire

With the shake-up in its cast, Season 14 of Chicago Fire has a lot riding on it. The introduction of Brandon Larracuente feels like a step in the right direction. He brings with him not only a familiar face for fans of high-stakes dramas but also the kind of emotional skill that has made Chicago Fire such a long-running success.

While the departures of Carver and Ritter will be tough for fans, there’s hope that Larracuente’s presence will help usher in a new era at Firehouse 51—one that still respects the past but looks confidently toward the future.