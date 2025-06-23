BTS’ SUGA Donates 5 Billion Won to Build Autism Treatment Center, Joins Hands-On Effort to Help Kids Through Music

BTS member SUGA, also known by his real name, Min Yoongi, has donated 5 billion won (around $3.6 million USD) to build a new center focused on treating children and teenagers with autism spectrum disorders.

The Min Yoongi Treatment Center will be located at Severance Hospital in South Korea. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the hospital’s Jejung Hall on June 23, and the center is expected to be completed by September.

According to the hospital, the facility will provide language, psychological, and behavioral therapies, and also run research-linked programs aimed at better supporting the mental and emotional development of young people with autism.

SUGA Plays Key Role in Program Creation and Volunteering

SUGA didn’t just donate money — he personally got involved in shaping the center’s programs. Since late last year, he has been working closely with Professor Chun Geun-ah to plan the center and explore how music can be used as a tool to support kids with autism.

From March to June this year, while still completing his military service, SUGA used his weekends to volunteer. He met children with autism, played the guitar, and helped them engage with music. He taught them rhythm, harmony, and how to express themselves emotionally through sound.

Talking about the experience, SUGA said, “Over the past seven months, working with Professor Chun Geun-ah on preparing the program and volunteering, I deeply felt that music can be a precious way to express oneself and communicate with the world. It was a great joy and gratitude to be part of the treatment process for children with autism spectrum disorders. I will continue to contribute so that more children can be part of our society.”

Music at the Heart of Therapy for Kids with Autism

One of the major outcomes of this collaboration is a new social skills program called MIND, which stands for Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity.

This program combines music with traditional therapy methods to help children improve communication, build social connections, and express emotions more freely. The idea is that music can bridge the gap for those who struggle with typical social interaction.

The program is already being implemented, and SUGA had a direct hand in how it was developed and tested.

Professor Praises SUGA’s Dedication and Empathy

Professor Chun Geun-ah, who has worked alongside SUGA for months, shared how moved she was by his involvement. “I was deeply impressed by SUGA’s sincere and intellectual attitude, consistently shown throughout our time working together. Our ultimate goal with the Min Yoongi Treatment Center and the ‘MIND’ program is to help children with autism spectrum disorders grow into independent beings and healthy social individuals through the medium of music, and to eliminate prejudice against patients with autism spectrum disorders and improve disability awareness.”

She emphasized that SUGA wasn’t just a celebrity supporter, but someone who actively helped shape and participate in the therapy.

Hospital Acknowledges His Ongoing Mental Health Advocacy

This isn’t SUGA’s first time supporting mental health causes. Severance Hospital noted that even during his BTS career, he’s always shown an interest in helping others — especially when it comes to youth mental health, depression, and emotional well-being.

“Even during his activities with BTS, SUGA has consistently engaged in charitable activities and shown a continuous interest in mental health and psychological and behavioral issues, especially adolescent depression. He has been exploring ways to help through his talent and capacity in music,” the hospital stated.

SUGA was officially discharged from his military service on June 21, just two days before the ceremony. His return marks not just a personal milestone but the beginning of a deeply meaningful project that will likely help countless families and children.