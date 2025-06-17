BTS’s Jimin And Jungkook Gains 10 kgs In Military Service, Reveals Even Soups Are High In Calories

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook recently completed and were discharged from South Korea’s mandatory army service. They made their live appearance, revealing funny, honest moments they had in the service.

Jimin served in the 5th Infantry Division, shared that they gained about 10 kgs during the tenure. “Believe it or not, I’ve been dieting for a long time,” he said. “But surrounded by strong officers and endless carbs, it was hard not to bulk up.” He admitted to running at 5 a.m. in an attempt to shed water weight, only to realize it wasn’t just bloating “it was the meals,” he laughed.

Jimin added, “Rice packed to the corners, carb-heavy soup, and even the sides full of starch. It was delicious, but dangerous.” Jungkook, who served in the same division, said, “Military food is seriously high in calories but you just can’t stop eating.”

Fans Pour Unconditional Love To BTS

Fans, who tuned in live, filled the chat with affectionate banter: “You’re still perfect!” “We missed this energy,” and so on.

With six of the seven BTS members now discharged—RM, V, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook only SUGA remains, currently fulfilling his service as a public worker and expected to complete it by June 21 (KST).

Mandatory Military Service In South Korea

In South Korea, military service is compulsory for all healthy male citizens, usually beginning between the ages of 18 and 28. The duration of service varies slightly depending on the military branch but generally spans between a year and a half to nearly two years.

This national policy stems from the country’s ongoing security concerns, especially with its northern neighbor. The conscription system plays a critical role in maintaining South Korea’s military readiness and serves as a significant deterrent against any potential hostility from North Korea.

Who Can Join The Military Service?

All able-bodied male citizens of South Korea must complete mandatory military service.

Most men are expected to begin their service between the ages of 18 and 28.

The service period depends on the assigned military branch, typically lasting from 18 to 21 months.

The policy is rooted in national security concerns, aiming to ensure military strength and prepare for possible threats, particularly from North Korea.

