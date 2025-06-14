Caught On Cam: Nandamuri Balakrishna Loses Temper After Overexcited Fans Ruin His Cake-Cutting Ceremony

Veteran Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, widely known as NBK, turned 65 on June 10. To mark the occasion, fans and well-wishers organised a grand celebration featuring a three-tiered cake and elaborate festivities.

Crowd Chaos Disrupts NBK’s Birthday Bash

What began as a joyous event quickly descended into chaos as the massive crowd became difficult to control. Several videos from the birthday celebration circulated on social media, one of which shows Balakrishna visibly losing his temper as overzealous fans surrounded him.

Despite being surrounded by security personnel, the crowd surged toward Balakrishna in an attempt to offer garlands, touch his feet, and take selfies.

The actor was visibly overwhelmed and tried to manage the crowd by gesturing for space and raising his voice, highlighting the lack of effective crowd control.

Viral Video: NBK’s Cake-Cutting Moment Turns Tense

In another widely shared clip, Balakrishna can be seen in traditional attire with a tilak on his forehead. As attendees encourage him to cut the birthday cake, the actor begins flipping the cake knife in a playful yet startling manner.

The knife comes dangerously close to a person beside him, prompting an instinctive reaction, while his security team appears uncertain.

On the professional front, Balakrishna was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, which hit theaters in January 2025. Co-starring Urvashi Rautela, the film was a major box office hit, grossing nearly ₹150 crore worldwide and becoming the third-highest-grossing Telugu movie of the year.

Upcoming Projects: Akhanda 2 and Jailer 2

NBK is currently filming Akhanda 2 under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. He is also set to appear in a significant role in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and featuring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has officially confirmed that Akhanda 2 will release during the Dasara holiday season, ending all speculation about its premiere date. At a recent media interaction in Eluru, the veteran actor assured fans that the film’s September release will go ahead as planned without any delays.

He shared that the team has already completed filming the climax. “Samyuktha and I just returned from Georgia after wrapping up the climax shoot. Akhanda 2 is coming together brilliantly and will definitely meet audience expectations. The teaser received an overwhelming response,” Balakrishna stated.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 serves as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster and once again features Balakrishna in a powerful dual role.

The film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, with actress Samyuktha in a key role. Thaman is composing the music, following his hit soundtrack for the original.

Despite mixed reviews, the teaser for Akhanda 2 quickly gained massive views, reflecting high anticipation. The movie will release in five languages, marking Balakrishna’s entry into the pan-India cinema arena.