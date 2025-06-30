Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Cam: Tommy Hilfiger Nearly Falls Into A Venice Canal At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Tom Brady Passes A Cheeky Comment

Caught On Cam: Tommy Hilfiger Nearly Falls Into A Venice Canal At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Tom Brady Passes A Cheeky Comment

Tommy Hilfiger nearly fell into a Venice canal at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding. Lip reader claims he joked with Tom Brady after the slip. The lavish $15–$20M event featured 200 celebs, with Bezos confirming he and Sánchez were already legally married.

Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:26:10 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Tommy Hilfiger nearly went for a swim at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ridiculous Venice wedding bash on Friday.

Picture this: the 74-year-old style king, all decked out, almost faceplants into the canal while trying to get on a water taxi, right in front of the bride, groom, and a sea of A-listers.

Jeff Bezos’ wedding: Tommy Hilfiger nearly falls into a canal

Tom Brady was right behind him in line. Tommy Hilfiger’s doing his thing, chatting with people, and then—whoops—almost takes a dive. If that isn’t a metaphor for surviving the fashion world, I don’t know what is.

Now, there’s this lip reader, Nicola Hickling, who told the Daily Mail that after the near disaster, Hilfiger looked back at Brady and tossed out, “You can go after me.” Classic move. The line was crawling, everyone dressed like they just stepped out of a Bond movie, shuffling onto these boats one at a time. Hilfiger, clearly a man without patience, apparently muttered, “Why do we need to stand here?” Honestly, same.

Caught on cam: Tommy Hilfiger laughs off the incident

When Tommy Hilfiger tried to take a big stride onto the boat, the designer lost his balance, but someone nearby grabbed him. 

Hilfiger just laughed it off, kept his cool, and kept moving. He even tripped again but just shrugged, grinned, and threw up a peace sign. 

Then, Brady, never missing a chance to chirp, apparently teased him, “Are you drunk?” Hilfiger shot back with a joke of his own, and Brady came back with, “Can you just get on?”—like it’s a middle school field trip or something.

Jeff Bezos ties the knot with Lauren Sanchez

As for the wedding, Bezos and Sanchez finally tied the knot in Venice after two years engaged. The guest list was bananas—Kim K, Ellie Goulding, Khloe, Ivanka, Leo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Hilfiger, Brady.

Rumour has it that Bezos spent between $15 and $20 million. There’s a prenup to keep Jeff’s $244 billion stash safe.

ALSO READ: Fast And Furious: How Will Vin Diesel Bring Back Paul Walker’s Character? Internet Calls The Decision Disgusting

Tags: jeff bezos venice weddinglauren sancheztommy hilfigertommy hilfiger video
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?