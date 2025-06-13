Dakota Johnson Calls Hollywood A “Bit Of A Mess”, Opens Up On Films And Fresh Beginnings

Actress Dakota Johnson has called out Hollywood’s habit of recycling old stories instead of taking creative leaps. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Materialists’ actress shared her candid thoughts during her appearance on the talk show Hot Ones. When host Sean Evans asked why Hollywood seems so “risk-averse,” Johnson replied, “I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot.” The actress pointed out that the industry prefers remakes, but the audience craves originality.

Studios Love Remakes, But Audiences Want Fresh Stories

Johnson explained that when a film succeeds, studios rush to replicate that success by repeating the formula. “When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things,” she said. She summed it up perfectly, saying, “I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?” The actress has witnessed the industry’s caution closely and believes it’s time for storytellers to break free from the ‘sequel trap.’

Personal Life Grabs Headlines Amid Film Buzz

While Dakota Johnson’s professional life is making news, her personal life is also in the spotlight. Reports suggest that Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have ended their relationship after dating for eight years. Johnson chose to stay silent on the breakup during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, maintaining her privacy. Despite the buzz, the actress focused her conversations on her upcoming projects. Johnson shared her excitement about working on Materialists, directed by Celine Song. “I’m obsessed with her,” she said about Song, whose debut film ‘Past Lives’ received Oscar nominations.

‘Materialists’ Set for June 2025 Release

Dakota Johnson is ready to charm audiences again in Materialists, a romantic comedy scheduled to hit theatres on June 13, 2025, as confirmed by A24 on X. The film follows a young matchmaker in New York City (played by Johnson), caught between her ideal partner and an imperfect ex. The cast includes Zoe Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova of ‘Succession,’ and Louisa Jacobson. Principal photography for the film started on April 29, 2024, and wrapped by June. Producers Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa are backing the film.

Celine Song Continues to Impress

Director Celine Song, known for her acclaimed debut ‘Past Lives,’ shared her journey in filmmaking. “I didn’t know I knew how to make a movie until I was doing it,” Song said. “And then once I was doing it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to do this until I die.’” Song’s storytelling has captivated critics and audiences alike, and Materialists promises to be another gem. Meanwhile, Johnson will soon share screen space with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in an upcoming project, expanding her filmography beyond Madame Web.

(With Inputs From ANI)

