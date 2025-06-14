Live Tv
Darren Aronofsky In Talks To Direct A24's 'Breakthrough' With Dwayne Johnson As Charismatic Guru

Darren Aronofsky In Talks To Direct A24’s ‘Breakthrough’ With Dwayne Johnson As Charismatic Guru

Darren Aronofsky may direct A24’s Breakthrough, as Dwayne Johnson shifts toward darker, dramatic roles.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 15:31:01 IST

Academy Award-winning director Darren Aronofsky is in early talks to helm Breakthrough, an upcoming psychological drama starring Dwayne Johnson in an unexpected and darker role.

Aronofsky Eyes Return to Psychological Roots

Set in Southern California around the turn of the millennium, Breakthrough follows the story of a socially isolated young man who falls under the spell of a charismatic motivational speaker with a disturbing hidden side.

 The project suggests a return to Aronofsky’s signature storytelling — layered, psychological, and emotionally intense.

Dwayne Johnson to Play Against Type

In a sharp departure from his typical action-hero and family-friendly roles, Johnson will portray the manipulative guru — a supporting but pivotal character.

The role continues his recent shift toward more nuanced, dramatic performances.

A24 to Produce; Strong Creative Team Behind the Project

The film will be written by Zeke Goodman and produced by A24, known for its bold, character-driven storytelling.

 Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny Productions will co-produce alongside Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions.

Jacob Epstein and Justin Wolf will executive produce through Lighthouse Management and Media.

Johnson’s Second Collaboration with A24

Breakthrough will mark Johnson’s second venture with A24, following The Smashing Machine, a biographical sports drama directed by Benny Safdie. The project reflects Johnson’s growing interest in more emotionally layered roles and mature narratives.

Aronofsky’s Next Film Already Slated

While Breakthrough is still in development, Aronofsky’s next film, Caught Stealing, a gritty crime thriller starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, is already slated for release on August 29, 2025.

