Dharmendra Reveals How He Helped Amitabh Bachchan Bag His Iconic Role In ‘Sholay’

In a classic Bollywood throwback, veteran actor Dharmendra opened up about how he helped Amitabh Bachchan bag the unforgettable role of Jai in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. In a candid chat with ANI, Dharmendra shared, “It has already been mentioned. Yes, I recommended him. Mai to kehta nahi maine unko (Amitabh Bachchan) role dilaya…ye mujhe milne aate the Amitabh sahab (He used to come to meet me, Mr. Amitabh). He used to sit next to me. To maine Ramesh Sippy ji ko kaha yeh naya ladka hai, usko awaaz se to lagta hai bahut acha kaam karega.” Dharmendra, who played the lovable Veeru in the film, saw a spark in the young Amitabh that convinced him the newcomer would shine. The film went on to become a landmark in Indian cinema, and the Jai-Veeru friendship is still celebrated today. Clearly, Dharmendra’s eye for talent helped create history on screen. The Role That Could Have Gone Elsewhere

Dharmendra revealed that the role of Jai was originally considered for actor Shatrughan Sinha. However, Dharmendra, impressed by Amitabh Bachchan’s voice and the sincerity he exuded, recommended his name to director Ramesh Sippy. “Unki jo andar se chahna thi…jo khud se pyar karne ki khoobsurati thi vo achi lagi…maine kaha inko lelo,” he added. His recommendation changed the course of Bollywood history, as Amitabh Bachchan went on to immortalize the character of Jai.

‘Sholay’: The Story That Became Cinema Gold

‘Sholay’, a film that still echoes through Bollywood corridors, tells the story of the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) hires two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to capture the dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The film’s gripping plot, memorable dialogues, and powerful performances etched it as a classic. Dharmendra said, “Yeh film mere khyayal se sadiyon ke liye ban gayi hai (This film has been made for centuries).”

Dharmendra, the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, made his debut in 1960 with ‘Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere’. He shot to fame with hits like ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’, ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, and ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’. His golden era spanned decades with superhits like ‘Ankhen’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Dharam Veer’, and ‘The Burning Train’. His versatile acting also shone in critically acclaimed films like ‘Anupama’, ‘Bandini’, ‘Satyakam’, and ‘Haqeeqat’. Despite his stellar career, Dharmendra humbly shared, “I have yet to give the best.”

Dharmendra’s Upcoming Blockbusters

The veteran actor is not slowing down. Dharmendra is all set to appear in ‘Ikkis’, directed by Sriram Raghavan. Sharing a teaser about the film, he said, “Now my film is coming ‘Ikkis’. Sriram Raghavan director hai. Very good director. And… Very good subject. I won’t talk about it now…vo 2 October ko release ho rahi hai.” He is also reuniting with Arbaaz Khan after 27 years for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se’, which is expected to hit theatres in November 2025.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Nandita Mahtani? Sunjay Kapur’s First Wife Briefly Dated Karisma Kapoor’s Cousin Ranbir Kapoor And Styled Virat Kohli