Diana Penty Recalls Being Body-Shamed For Being Too Skinny: Every Girl In Bombay Has Gone Through This

In a recent interview, actress Diana Penty opened up about the unpleasant experiences she faces while commuting to college by local train in Mumbai.

Diana Penty shared that she was being call catcalled and elbowed in crowded compartments of a local train. People used to body shame her for being too skinny, she said.

“I think every girl in Bombay has gone through this”

When asked if she had any experience of touching in a crowded environment, “I think every girl in Bombay has gone through this. To go to college, St Xavier’s, I used to take the train—the central line from Byculla to VT—and then walk to college.

There’s catcalling, and people try to elbow you. It became a part of daily life. I was a very shy, underconfident, conscious and awkward girl. I would go into a shell. It would scare me. I didn’t have the confidence to elbow back.” She Said

“It Scarred me. You’re a child, and if people keep telling you, ‘Oh, you’re so skinny, you don’t eat?’ And some aunties would go up to my mother and say this. Further, Diana continued that “She used to get so irritated—like why wouldn’t I feed my child? As a child, you start becoming conscious of the fact that you’re too skinny. It was awful.”

Diana’s Childhood and Adulthood

Diana Penty also expressed that she was even consulted by a paediatric dietician by her mother, who suggested that eating six bananas a day helps her to gain weight, but she could manage only 4 bananas.

She continued that despite many efforts, nothing has changed.

Diana Penty disclosed that she struggles hard to gain weight but unable to do it. She often avoids sleeveless clothing and wears layers to hide her skinny body.

Diana Penty was born in Bombay on November 2nd, 1985, daughter of a Christian mother and a Parsi father.

Diana Penty studied in St. Agnes High School in Bombay, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from St. Xavier’s University in Bombay.

Penty started modelling in 2005 and walking the ramp for Italian designers Trussadi and Ferre during the India-Italy festival in 2006.

