Home > Entertainment > Dipika Kakar Gets Emotional As She Wishes Husband Shoaib Ibrahim's On 38th Birthday: Celebrating The Man Who Lights My Life

Dipika Kakar Gets Emotional As She Wishes Husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s On 38th Birthday: Celebrating The Man Who Lights My Life

Indian Television Actress Dipika Kakar wished her actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim on his birthday on Instagram. She wrote an emotional message for her husband as he stayed with her through the hard times.

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 15:44:17 IST

On June 21, 2025, popular TV actress Deepika Kakkar shared a heartwarming birthday message for her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, on Instagram. The emotional post highlighted her deep love and gratitude towards Shoaib, who has been by her side through thick and thin, especially during her challenging battle with cancer.  Deepika’s message was not just a birthday wish but a tribute to the support Shoaib has provided her during her difficult moments. She expressed how much she appreciated his care and unwavering support during her health struggles. She went on to say that his strength and love had been her greatest comfort during some of the darkest days of her life. 

Dipika Kakkar Celebrated Shoaib Through An Emotional Instagram Post

Dipika went all out on her Instagram with an emotional story and pictures with her husband, Shoaib, on his birthday, who has supported her fight against cancer.

The Saural Simar Ka fame actoress said “Celebrating the Man who lights my life every single day with his love…. @shoaib2087 tum ho to mai hun… tumse hi mai hun… you’ve walked thru with me in the best & the worst times… holding my hand tight…… your eyes telling me im here right here… ur touch giving me all the strength i need and your warmth giving me all the comfort …. jitna bhi mushkil samay ho tumhara saath uska ehsaas nahi hone deta…. last few days humdono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai… hospital ke corridor me rona.. Mera scan ke liye bahut darna…. surgery ka din… ICU ke din…. u have not slept for nights even now when im back home main karwat bhi badlun to aap uth jaate ho….to make sure Im alright… You have actually cared for me ek chote baby ki tarah… and u continue to do that…
So heres wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth… and makes sure Im happy… Safe & Smilling always ❤️
Allah har khushi se nawaaze aapko… Har dua me aapka naam hai 🤲🏻”

Deepika Kakar’s Cancer Battle

Deepika Kakkar has been facing one of her toughest battles yet-cancer. In recent months, she has been publicly open about her diagnosis and treatment, keeping her fans informed about her journey. Despite her personal health battles, Deepika has remained positive and inspiring, often posting updates about her treatment and the hurdles she’s had to overcome. Shoaib Ibrahim has been a constant source of support, accompanying her to appointments and caring for her as she navigates this challenging phase in her life.

Fans and industry friends have supported Deepika, offering messages of encouragement and strength as she continues her fight against the illness. Shoaib’s role as a caretaker and partner has been a major part of her journey, and it’s clear that the couple’s bond has only grown stronger as they face this together.

Tags: Bollywood, dipika kakar, latest entertainment news, shoaib ibrahim
