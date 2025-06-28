Fans Slam Paparazzi for Filming Shefali Jariwala’s Husband After Her Sudden Death

Actor and dancer Shefali Jariwala, famous for her iconic Kaanta Laga music video, passed away suddenly on Friday night. She was only 42. Reports say she suffered a cardiac arrest at home and was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai. Sadly, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Husband Parag Tyagi Seen Leaving Hospital

Late at night, Shefali’s husband, actor Parag Tyagi, was spotted leaving the hospital. Videos showed him sitting in his car, looking heartbroken, and trying to hide his face from the cameras. Despite his pain, many photographers kept clicking his photos and recording videos as he left.

Fans Angry at Paparazzi’s Behaviour

The way the paparazzi handled the moment has angered many people online. On Instagram, users criticised them for being too harsh and insensitive during such a sensitive time.

One person commented, “Can we please stop filming people who are trying to cope with someone’s sudden demise. Why is the media so insensitive?”

Another wrote, “Give them privacy, please. They must be in shock and feeling so sad and angry at losing her like that. Don’t put cameras and flashlights on their faces.”

“Can You Give Them Some Privacy?”

Many others agreed and asked the media to let the family grieve in peace. A comment summed up what everyone was feeling: “Bhai thoda privacy de do??? Thoda sa?? (Can you give them some privacy, maybe a little?)”

Shefali’s Career and Sudden Death

Shefali shot to fame in the early 2000s with her dance in the remix of Kaanta Laga. Over the last two decades, she appeared in many films and TV shows, including Bigg Boss 13, where fans loved her strong personality.

She had been married to Parag Tyagi since 2021. As of now, the exact cause of her death is not confirmed, though some sources say it was a cardiac arrest. Mumbai Police has confirmed her passing, but her family is yet to release an official statement.