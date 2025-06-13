Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Entertainment > From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

On his death anniversary, we remember Sushant Singh Rajput not just as a talented actor, but as a rare blend of intellect, passion, and humility. From acing the National Physics Olympiad to bringing MS Dhoni to life on screen, Sushant's journey was marked by relentless curiosity and quiet brilliance.

Published By: Sofia Babu
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 03:13:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On June 14, 2020, the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput left an indelible void in the hearts of his fans and admirers across the world. As we observe his death anniversary, it is worth revisiting the life of a rare talent who, despite a brief career, left behind a legacy marked by brilliance, intellect, humility, and an unwavering passion for his craft.

Small-Town Boy with Big Dreams

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a humble background. His ancestral home was in Purnia district. A brilliant student, Sushant secured the 7th rank in the entrance exam for Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) in 2003 and cleared 11 other engineering entrance tests. He was also a National Olympiad winner in Physics and had a keen interest in astronomy, often sharing his love for stars and space on social media. His telescope was one of his most prized possessions.

Though academically gifted, Sushant’s growing passion for dance and theatre led him to drop out of DCE in his third year. He joined Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group and soon made his way to television with Balaji Telefilms’ Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. But it was his role as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta that made him a household name and earned him multiple awards.

The Transition from Television to Film

Sushant made a bold move by quitting television at the peak of his popularity to pursue a career in films. After a period of six months with no offers, his persistence paid off. He auditioned 12 times before landing the role of Ishaan in Kai Po Che! (2013), which earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut.

ALSO READ: ‘Good Morning America’ Set To Leave Times Square After More Than Two Decades

He followed this with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and a cameo in PK (2014), where he played Anushka Sharma’s Pakistani boyfriend a role many leading actors had refused. Sushant took it up for the opportunity to work with Rajkumar Hirani, who later gifted him a box full of books on filmmaking, recognizing Sushant’s thirst for knowledge.

Devoted Artist

Sushant was known for his intense dedication to every role. For MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), he trained for over a year, practiced Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot 300 times a day, and spent time with the cricketer to perfect his portrayal. He was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actor award for this role.

In Sonchiriya (2019), he remained unwashed and wore the same clothes throughout the shoot to stay true to his character living in the harsh Chambal terrain. Such was his commitment that he once said, “If I am not convinced, then I won’t do it.”

He also gave up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela to train for Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious but shelved project Paani, saying, “Sometimes the journey is far more important than the destination.”

Man of Many Passions

Beyond acting, Sushant was deeply interested in music and played the guitar obsessively, even if the film he had initially learned it for never materialized. He was equally passionate about education and worked with initiatives like “Sushant4Education” and NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform. He had a voracious appetite for learning, often reading multiple books at once and engaging with subjects like quantum physics, philosophy, and machine learning.

He loved his late mother deeply, often crediting her for his strength. He took pride in the fact that her name “Usha” was embedded in his own S-usha-nt. His voice would soften every time he spoke of her.

In his short yet impactful journey, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in several memorable films including Raabta (2017), Kedarnath (2018), and Chhichhore (2019), which resonated with youth and promoted a message of resilience and mental health.

Even today, Sushant’s fans continue to celebrate his brilliance, humility, and insatiable curiosity. On his death anniversary, we remember not just an actor, but a thinker, a dreamer, and a shining star whose light continues to inspire millions.

ALSO READ: Kelley Wolf Detained By Police After Instagram Live Amid Scott Wolf Divorce

Tags: sushant singh rajputsushant singh rajput death
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?