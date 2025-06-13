From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary

On June 14, 2020, the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput left an indelible void in the hearts of his fans and admirers across the world. As we observe his death anniversary, it is worth revisiting the life of a rare talent who, despite a brief career, left behind a legacy marked by brilliance, intellect, humility, and an unwavering passion for his craft.

Small-Town Boy with Big Dreams

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Bihar, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a humble background. His ancestral home was in Purnia district. A brilliant student, Sushant secured the 7th rank in the entrance exam for Delhi College of Engineering (DCE) in 2003 and cleared 11 other engineering entrance tests. He was also a National Olympiad winner in Physics and had a keen interest in astronomy, often sharing his love for stars and space on social media. His telescope was one of his most prized possessions.

Though academically gifted, Sushant’s growing passion for dance and theatre led him to drop out of DCE in his third year. He joined Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute theatre group and soon made his way to television with Balaji Telefilms’ Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008. But it was his role as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta that made him a household name and earned him multiple awards.

The Transition from Television to Film

Sushant made a bold move by quitting television at the peak of his popularity to pursue a career in films. After a period of six months with no offers, his persistence paid off. He auditioned 12 times before landing the role of Ishaan in Kai Po Che! (2013), which earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Male Debut.

He followed this with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and a cameo in PK (2014), where he played Anushka Sharma’s Pakistani boyfriend a role many leading actors had refused. Sushant took it up for the opportunity to work with Rajkumar Hirani, who later gifted him a box full of books on filmmaking, recognizing Sushant’s thirst for knowledge.

Devoted Artist

Sushant was known for his intense dedication to every role. For MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), he trained for over a year, practiced Dhoni’s iconic helicopter shot 300 times a day, and spent time with the cricketer to perfect his portrayal. He was nominated for the Filmfare Best Actor award for this role.

In Sonchiriya (2019), he remained unwashed and wore the same clothes throughout the shoot to stay true to his character living in the harsh Chambal terrain. Such was his commitment that he once said, “If I am not convinced, then I won’t do it.”

He also gave up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela to train for Shekhar Kapur’s ambitious but shelved project Paani, saying, “Sometimes the journey is far more important than the destination.”

Man of Many Passions

Beyond acting, Sushant was deeply interested in music and played the guitar obsessively, even if the film he had initially learned it for never materialized. He was equally passionate about education and worked with initiatives like “Sushant4Education” and NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform. He had a voracious appetite for learning, often reading multiple books at once and engaging with subjects like quantum physics, philosophy, and machine learning.

He loved his late mother deeply, often crediting her for his strength. He took pride in the fact that her name “Usha” was embedded in his own S-usha-nt. His voice would soften every time he spoke of her.

In his short yet impactful journey, Sushant Singh Rajput starred in several memorable films including Raabta (2017), Kedarnath (2018), and Chhichhore (2019), which resonated with youth and promoted a message of resilience and mental health.

Even today, Sushant’s fans continue to celebrate his brilliance, humility, and insatiable curiosity. On his death anniversary, we remember not just an actor, but a thinker, a dreamer, and a shining star whose light continues to inspire millions.

