‘Good Morning America’ Set To Leave Times Square After More Than Two Decades

After over 20 years of broadcasting from the heart of Times Square, ABC’s flagship morning show, Good Morning America (GMA), is gearing up for a significant change. The program will relocate just a few miles south to The Walt Disney Company’s brand-new headquarters in Hudson Square next week.

Good Morning America Bids Farewell to a Beloved Studio

On Monday’s broadcast, the Good Morning America team took a nostalgic moment to say goodbye to the Times Square studio they have called home since 1999. The segment featured a heartfelt montage highlighting memorable moments, including clips from each co-anchor’s first day on air in the iconic location.

“This is our home. We are here all the time… I’m gonna miss it so much,” Lara Spencer expressed emotionally during the farewell clip. George Stephanopoulos added with a lighthearted tone, “I’m gonna miss watching the night before cleanup in Times Square.”

A Strategic Decision to Relocate Good Morning America

The relocation was first announced in October 2023. An ABC News spokesperson told the New York Post at that time, “Good Morning America is defined by the strength of our team in front of and behind the camera, quality of our reporting, and the long, trusted relationship with our viewers. Moving all ABC News teams to our new state-of-the-art building was a strategic decision that will allow for more collaboration and innovation.”

New Home: The Robert A. Iger Building in Hudson Square

Good Morning America will move into Disney’s new New York City headquarters, the Robert A. Iger Building, located at 7 Hudson Square. This 22-story facility spans an entire city block and boasts TV studios, live audience spaces, wellness areas, and production offices.

The move positions GMA alongside other ABC daytime shows that have already transitioned to the location, including Live with Kelly and Mark and The View. Additionally, several ESPN productions are also relocating their New York operations to the building, consolidating Disney’s media presence.

Industry-Wide Shift Away from Times Square

Good Morning America is not alone in departing the Times Square area this year. CBS Mornings recently announced plans to move after four years in the district, relocating its broadcast operations to the CBS Broadcast Center in West Midtown Manhattan later in 2025.

When Will Good Morning America Broadcast from the New Studio?

Co-anchor Michael Strahan confirmed that *Good Morning America* will begin broadcasting from the Hudson Square studio during the week of June 16.

Robin Roberts captured the enduring spirit of the show, saying, “It never gets old to say ‘Good Morning America.’” Echoing the sentiment, Lara Spencer reiterated, “This is our home. We are here all the time … I’m gonna miss it so much.”

