Good News For BTS Army As Suga Finishes Social Work This Friday, BigHit Asks Fans to Skip the Site Visit

BTS star Min Yoongi, better known as Suga, is finally wrapping up his social work service this Friday. The news comes shortly after BTS marked 12 years since their debut on June 13. Fans have been waiting for this moment, and now it’s almost here.

His label, BigHit Music, shared the update on Weverse and also had a special request for fans: please don’t show up at the discharge site. They’re worried about safety if too many people gather there.

BigHit Shares Update, Asks ARMY to Stay Safe

In their message, BigHit said, “We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA’s upcoming Social Work discharge. SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged.”

They also made it clear there won’t be any big celebration or event at the spot. “No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge. Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement from your hearts,” the agency added.

They ended with a thank you to the fans, saying, “We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.”

A Rough Patch During Service

Suga’s time in social service wasn’t without trouble. In 2024, he was fined 15 million won (around ₹9.5 lakh) for drunk driving on an electric scooter. The incident happened on August 6 in central Seoul, and his blood alcohol level was 0.227%—almost three times the legal limit in South Korea.

He later admitted he made a mistake and apologized, saying it was “careless and wrong behaviour.”

BTS Just Celebrated 12 Years Together

Just last week, BTS celebrated their 12th debut anniversary, and it was a pretty special moment for the group and fans. J-Hope held his encore concert in Goyang, and all the members—RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—were in the audience cheering him on.

One of the highlights of the night was when Hobi performed his brand-new track Killin’ It Girl with dancer Alyssa Santos. Their dance moves were bold, fun, and the video quickly blew up online.

What’s Next for Suga?

Now that Suga’s wrapping up his service, fans are wondering what his next move will be. While BigHit hasn’t announced any new music or solo activities yet, it’s safe to say that ARMY can expect something exciting in the future.

For now, though, BigHit wants fans to celebrate from home, send their love online, and give Suga a safe and peaceful return. After everything, it’s clear he deserves a moment to breathe before jumping back into the spotlight.

