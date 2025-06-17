Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album

Two iconic figures, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej and Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, are joining forces for a remarkable musical tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. This ambitious collaboration, titled Gandhi – Mantras of Compassion, is set to blend timeless values with contemporary sounds. With Kej’s lush, immersive compositions and Satyarthi’s heartfelt narration, the album brings Gandhi’s teachings to life in a way never seen before.

Gandhi Album Set to Release on World Music Day

The journey of this album begins on June 21, 2025, with a trailer launch that aligns with World Music Day and the International Day of Yoga. The first single will be released on July 2, and the complete album will arrive on July 14.

The announcement was made during a warm and spirited evening hosted by Indiaspora at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. Kej described the setting as a spiritual home for a global idea. For him, this project is deeply personal. He said, “This is the most personal work of my life.”

The album reintroduces Gandhi not as a distant historical figure but as a living philosophy. Through its tracks, it brings forward Gandhi’s essence of nonviolence, truth, and inner peace in a way that feels real and timely.

Musical Collaboration Rooted in Compassion

The album features 10 traditional hymns that Gandhi held close to his heart. Kailash Satyarthi, known more for his activism than music, adds his voice to the project. “I can never sing a song,” he admitted, yet his contribution is filled with emotion and presence. His voice is heard not as melody but as spoken word, chants, and heartfelt reflections.

Ricky Kej has composed the music with contributions from over 200 musicians across 40 countries. More than 20 Grammy-winning artists are part of the project. This includes Japanese composer Masa Takumi and cellist Tina Guo, known for her work in films like Dune and Avatar.

The sound is rich and textured. Traditional instruments like the sitar are blended with electronic synthesizers, and African koras find harmony with Western choirs. It is a celebration of cultures coming together through the spirit of Gandhi.

Kej said, “Gandhi – Mantras of Compassion is rooted in the belief that music can be a force for positive change. I am honoured to collaborate with my mentor, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi… a true Gandhian.”

A Friendship That Grew into a Vision

The idea for the album grew out of a tour in 2024. Kej and Satyarthi traveled to three cities together. Kej performed 90-minute musical sets, and Satyarthi spoke to audiences for 30 minutes. Between shows, during quiet conversations and travel, their connection deepened.

In those moments, Kej composed a song called Mahatma. That one track became the seed for the entire album. “I’ve always admired Kailash,” Kej said. “He’s a modern-day Mahatma. The way he speaks. The way he carries himself. The fact that someone like him agreed to be part of this… it means everything to me.”

Spreading Gandhi’s Message Through Music

While the album is rooted in Gandhi’s teachings, it also touches on something deeply human: mental health. Kej believes that Gandhi’s messages were not just about social reform but also personal healing. “Healing can be radical,” Kej said.

Through this album, he hopes to reach young people in new ways. Instead of textbooks, he envisions students learning about Gandhi through headphones. They might listen to hymns and spoken reflections on streaming platforms or share clips of the songs on social media.

ALSO READ: Too Hot To Step Out? Here Are The Best Things To Do At Home This Summer