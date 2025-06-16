Live Tv
Has Kriti Sanon Been Confirmed As Kiara Adavni's Replacement In Farhan Akhtar's Don 3? Actress Drops Subtle Hint

Has Kriti Sanon Been Confirmed As Kiara Adavni’s Replacement In Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3? Actress Drops Subtle Hint

Kriti Sanon’s viral reaction to being called ‘Lady Don’ has intensified speculation about her role in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh. While no official confirmation is out, reports suggest she has been finalized as the female lead.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 08:21:48 IST

Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated action thriller Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, has been making waves since its announcement. While Kiara Advani was originally chosen to play the female lead, reports indicate she stepped away from the project due to her pregnancy.

Kriti Sanon Reacts to ‘Lady Don’ Comment by Paparazzi

Rumors of Kriti Sanon replacing Kiara have gained momentum, especially after a recent video of her interaction with paparazzi went viral. In the clip, taken in Mumbai, Kriti is seen in a glamorous midnight blue dress.

As she was being photographed, a photographer shouted, “Kriti ji, Don 3. Lady Don. Rukiye na yaha pe Lady Don.” Though she remained silent, Kriti smiled brightly, leaving fans more convinced of her involvement.

Kriti Sanon Reportedly Finalised for ‘Don 3’ Role

According to an April report by Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon had agreed in principle to take on the female lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.

A source revealed, “Farhan Akhtar and the team at Excel Entertainment were keen on casting an actress with a strong screen presence. Kriti fits the bill perfectly and is excited about joining the franchise.”

Spotted at Excel Entertainment Office: More Hints at Casting

In May, Kriti Sanon was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai. Her visit sparked fresh speculation about her casting in Don 3, further exciting fans who eagerly await an official announcement.

Despite the growing buzz and mounting evidence, neither Kriti Sanon nor the makers of Don 3 have officially confirmed her role in the film. However, her recent public appearances and reactions suggest something big might be on the horizon.

Tags: don 3 moviekiara advanikriti sanon
