Haunting Last Words Of Sunjay Kapur Have Been Revealed, Here’s What He Said Before Taking His Last Breath

Industrialist and Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, tragically passed away at 53 after a suspected bee sting-induced heart attack during a polo match in London. His US citizenship may delay funeral proceedings in Delhi, while tributes pour in from Bollywood and business circles.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 14:15:09 IST

Renowned industrialist and Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. He was also widely recognized for being the former husband of Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor.

Unusual reports emerged following his death, suggesting that a bee sting may have triggered the heart attack. According to The Telegraph, witnesses at the polo match heard Kapur say, “I’ve swallowed something,” leading to speculation that he had accidentally ingested a bee.

Business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that the heart attack “apparently occurred after he swallowed a bee.” However, this claim has not been independently verified, and Sona Comstar cited the cause of death simply as a cardiac arrest.

Funeral in Delhi May Be Delayed Due to Citizenship

Sunjay Kapur’s US citizenship has reportedly led to legal hurdles in repatriating his remains to India. His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, stated that a postmortem is currently underway in London and that the final rites will be performed in Delhi once all formalities are completed.

The delay stems from the legal requirements surrounding the international transportation of a U.S. citizen’s body.

More than just Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur was a billionaire businessman and avid polo player with strong connections to international elites, including a close friendship with Britain’s Prince William.

At the time of his passing, his net worth was estimated at $1.2 billion (₹10,300 crore), placing him among India’s wealthiest individuals.

A Personal Life of High-Profile Marriages

Kapur’s personal life was often in the spotlight. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan, before divorcing in 2016.

Before Karisma, he had a brief marriage with designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, Sunjay tied the knot with Priya Sachdev, a model-turned-entrepreneur, after five years of dating. They had one son, Azarias.

In a poignant twist, one of Sunjay’s final social media posts included a motivational quote that read, “Progress demands bold choices, not perfect conditions.”

Just hours before his passing, he had also shared a post expressing sorrow over the Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

Bollywood Celebrities Visit Karisma Kapoor After Sunjay’s Demise

In the wake of his death, celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora were seen at Karisma Kapoor’s residence, offering condolences and support to her and the family.

