Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Entertainment > How Did Squid Game Season 2 End? Here’s What To Expect From Season 3

How Did Squid Game Season 2 End? Here’s What To Expect From Season 3

Squid Game Season 2 ends with Gi-hun’s failed rebellion and a shocking betrayal by the Front Man. Jung-bae is killed, and Gi-hun is captured. Season 3 is set to explore a global expansion of the deadly Game, with Gi-hun returning to fight a much larger, darker system.

Squid Game Season 3 Photo Courtesy: Netflix
Squid Game Season 3 Photo Courtesy: Netflix

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 16:02:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Squid Game Season 3 is out now on Netflix. Having been hooked by a season filled with suspense, ethical problems, and survival drama, Squid Game Season 2 ends on one of its darkest notes so far.

The season finale unwinds in heartbreak and betrayal, leaving viewers stunned and paving the way for an even more scorching Season 3.

Gi-hun’s Rebellion Falls Apart

Season 2 has Seong Gi-hun back in the Game — but on a mission. Tormented by the terrors of his past, Gi-hun returns to the arena not to triumph, but to uncover and destroy the system.

Joining forces with fellow player Jung-bae, he organizes a rebellion, intent on rallying the other players and escaping the lethal game of exploitation.

For a moment, the uprising seems to work. Players rally together, there is chaos, and the guards are taken aback. But just as hope is tangible, the story hits with its most surprising twist.

The Front Man’s Betrayal

The rebellion is betrayed from within. Gi-hun’s trusted ally, Player 001 — revealed to be In-ho, the Front Man — had infiltrated the group with the intent to sabotage it.

His betrayal is swift and merciless. He calls in armed guards, bringing the uprising to a violent end. In a devastating blow, Jung-bae is executed by the Front Man, and Gi-hun is taken prisoner.

This moment isn’t only the end of a rebellion — it’s the emotional and moral failure of everything Gi-hun thought he could change. 

A Haunting Cliffhanger

Season 2 ends on a dark note. Gi-hun is left physically bound and emotionally ruined.

A mysterious post-credits scene reveals a new iteration of the Game growing beyond Korea — in the U.S., perhaps — through the arrival of Young-hee’s robotic “boyfriend,” a metaphor for the Game expanding internationally.

Rotten Tomatoes Rating Captures Success

Season 3, as per Rotten Tomatoes, has a strong 90% Fresh rating. Critics have applauded the show’s deeper dive into resistance and power, emotional heft, and the storytelling gambles taken, albeit some subplots perhaps underplayed.

Squid Game Season 2 concludes in blood and betrayal, not triumph, but the fight isn’t over yet. With stakes now international in scope, Season 3 will be more merciless.

ALSO READ: Squid Game: Who Is The Richest Cast Member In Season 3? This Actor Is Pocketing A Cool USD 1 Million Per Episode

Advertisement

More News

Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?
Neeraj Chopra Tops Javelin World Rankings With Consistent 2025 Wins
Maryland Parents Can Withdraw Kids From LGBTQ-Themed Classes On Religious Grounds: US Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?