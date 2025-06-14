How Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Will Highlight Venice’s Artisanal Heritage at Their Wedding

When Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez tie the knot in Venice later this month, the couple plans to do more than just celebrate their union. They aim to highlight the city’s rich artisanal heritage by sourcing nearly 80% of their wedding provisions from local Venetian vendors, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

A Spotlight on Venice’s Artisanal Traditions

According to the report, the wedding will span three days in late June, with events tailored for about 200 guests. While details remain private, it’s clear that this celebration will go beyond celebrity glitz to include local artisans like Rosa Salva and Laguna B, companies that have been key to Venice’s cultural fabric for generations.

Rosa Salva: A Legacy of Venetian Pastry Craft

Founded in 1876, Rosa Salva is Venice’s oldest pastry maker, known for its traditional sweet treats, such as the bussola—a buttery biscuit once favoured by local fishermen. According to Antonio Rosa Salva, the 6th generation of his family to run the business, this special wedding order for goody bags is an acknowledgement of the company’s long-standing tradition in Venetian baking, as reported by the AP.

Rosa Salva’s signature biscuits, such as the bussola and zaletti (cornmeal cookies with raisins and lemon zest), will be featured at the wedding. “We try to maintain the old recipes,” Salva told the agency. “We do everything with love. It’s a pleasure and a privilege.”

Despite some protests against high-profile events in Venice, Salva sees the wedding as an opportunity to showcase quality tourism. “Events like this bring quality tourism to Venice. I don’t see how an event with 200 people can create disruptions,” Salva reportedly said, adding, “It’s responsible tourism. It’s prestigious that a couple like this, who can go anywhere in the world, are getting married in the city.”

Laguna B: Handblown Murano Glassware

Another prominent Venetian company, Laguna B, is reportedly providing exclusive glassware for the event. Known for its distinctive Murano glass creations, the company was founded by Marie Brandolini in 1994 and is now led by her son, Marcantonio Brandolini. The company specialises in bespoke glassware, with a focus on artistry and craftsmanship that has made it a favourite among collectors.

“We hope they like what we did for them,” Brandolini told AP, reflecting on his company’s contribution to the wedding. “For us, it’s a great opportunity, it gives extra support for our growth.”

Laguna B’s glassware is often characterised by unique features such as undulating lips, ensuring that no two pieces are alike. While the specifics of what they’ve crafted for Bezos and Sanchez remain a mystery, the company’s work has already earned recognition among a select group of fashion and design clients.

Marcantonio also pointed to the company’s commitment to Venice’s community and its role in reviving the city’s artisanal heritage. “We are very proud of the work we are doing,” he said. “It’s not related to tourism. It’s about preserving the craftsmanship that has been part of Venice for centuries.”

Protests Against the Wedding

Despite the couple’s emphasis on supporting local artisans, the wedding has sparked protests. On Thursday, a banner was hung on St. Mark’s bell tower with Bezos’ name crossed out, citing concerns over the impact of high-profile events on the city, the report said. Venice has long struggled with issues related to overtourism, with many locals feeling that large-scale events add to the strain on the city’s fragile infrastructure.

However, city officials have attempted to assuage concerns, with Mayor Luigi Brugnaro expressing pride over the wedding. “We are very proud,” AP quoted Brugnaro as saying. “It’s an honour that they chose Venice. Venice once again reveals itself to be a global stage.” The mayor also emphasised that the city’s services would continue as normal during the wedding festivities.

A Global Stage for Venice

While the wedding has brought attention to issues surrounding tourism in Venice, it also shines a light on the city’s artisanal traditions, with Bezos and Sanchez’s celebration serving as a platform for local craftsmanship. The couple’s decision to source much of the wedding’s provisions from Venetian businesses is seen by some as a positive example of how luxury tourism can support local artisans.

Despite the protests, there is no denying that the wedding of one of the world’s wealthiest individuals to a high-profile media personality has placed Venice in the global spotlight once again—this time, for the city’s artistry and cultural heritage.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Once Spoke About How He Feared Death, Called It Slightly Scary Years Before His Tragic Death