Hrithik Roshan And Father Rakesh Roshan Sell Trio Of Flats In Andheri for ₹6.75 Crore

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, have recently sold three residential properties in Andheri West, Mumbai, for a total of ₹6.75 crore, as per official documents accessed from the Maharashtra government’s property registration portal.

Rakesh Roshan sold two of the units, while Hrithik sold one:

Veejays Niwas CHS, Andheri West: Rakesh sold a 1,025 sq. ft. apartment along with two car parking spaces for ₹3.75 crore. The deal was registered on May 25, 2025, and the buyer is Sonali Ajmera.

Raheja Classique, Andheri West: On May 17, Rakesh Roshan also sold a 625 sq. ft. apartment for ₹2.2 crore to buyers Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani, and Gaurav Wadhwani.

Raheja Classique, Andheri West: Hrithik Roshan sold a smaller 240 sq. ft. unit in the same building on the same day to the same buyers for ₹80 lakh.

Stamp Duty and Registration Details

Each sale included applicable stamp duty and registration charges, totaling over ₹35 lakh across the three transactions.

The deals were executed as per current market valuations and reflect a consolidation strategy rather than distress sales.

Why Andheri West?

Andheri West remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential locations due to its connectivity to business hubs, proximity to the international airport, and access to high-end amenities.

Celebrities and professionals alike continue to invest in this area for both personal and commercial benefits.

A Strategic Real Estate Shift

The Roshans have been adjusting their real estate portfolio in recent months.

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan leased a 2,727 sq. ft. commercial space in Goregaon East and renewed another lease for a 9,209 sq. ft. office in Pune’s Kharadi area.

These moves suggest a shift towards more commercial and income-generating assets, possibly tied to their upcoming film projects like War 2 and Krrish 4.

Celebrity Real Estate Trends

The move aligns with a broader trend in celebrity real estate. Other stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and KL Rahul, have also made significant real estate decisions in 2025, either leasing or consolidating prime properties.

