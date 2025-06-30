Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > Entertainment > ‘Janaki vs State Of Kerala’ Release Stalled Over Title Dispute; Malayalam Film Fraternity Protests

‘Janaki vs State Of Kerala’ Release Stalled Over Title Dispute; Malayalam Film Fraternity Protests

Malayalam actors and filmmakers protested outside CBFC's Kerala office after it objected to the name 'Janaki' in Suresh Gopi's new film, claiming it's linked to goddess Sita. The film's release is on hold, and its makers have moved the Kerala High Court. FEFKA called the demand arbitrary and disturbing. 🔍 Trending SEO Keyword Tags:

Malayalam film ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ release stalled over CBFC objection to title. Artists protest, case moved to Kerala High Court. Suresh Gopi yet to respond.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 18:29:37 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Artists from the Malayalam film and television industry, under the banners of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors), the Producers Association, and FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala), staged a protest on Monday in front of the regional office of the Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) at Chitranjali Studio complex, Thiruvallam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The protest comes after the release of the Malayalam film ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’, starring Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi, was stalled due to the CBFC’s alleged demand to change the protagonist’s name Janaki which the Board claims is also associated with Hindu goddess Sita.

According to the film’s makers, the CBFC’s Mumbai headquarters objected to using the name ‘Janaki’ for a character who is an assault survivor. The regional CBFC office had earlier granted the film a U/A certificate, but it was later forwarded to Mumbai, where the issue was raised.

If the title is changed, it would also require modification of several dialogues referencing the name. The film was scheduled for release on June 20, but has now been postponed. Suresh Gopi has not yet commented on the controversy.

B. Unnikrishnan, President of FEFKA, voiced his concern: “This must be opposed by everyone committed to the diversity and cultural richness of our country. Suresh Gopi, as both an actor and a minister, should reflect on how his own government treats cinema and creativity.”

Binoy Viswam, CPI State Secretary, said: “This protest was triggered by the CBFC’s demand to change not just the film’s title but also the name of the main character.”

Producers of ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ (JSK) have now approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the CBFC’s alleged unofficial directive.

Unnikrishnan, speaking to ANI, stated: “From our conversation with the director, we understand CBFC wants the protagonist’s name changed. However, the film has no religious references. This seems arbitrary and disturbing.”

He also criticized the increasing number of “random takes” by the CBFC in recent years and expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the authorities.

(With inputs fromANI)

ALSO READ: ‘Campus Neta’, ‘Trouble maker’: All You Need To Know About Monojit Mishra, Prime Accused In Kolkata Gang-Rape

Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?