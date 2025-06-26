Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Venice Wedding Explained in Facts & Figures

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his journalist fiancée Lauren Sanchez arrived in Venice on Thursday for a wedding celebration that’s anything but low-key. Dubbed the “Wedding of the Century”, the three-day event is making headlines for both its grandeur and the unease it has caused among Venice locals.

From all the glitz and glamour to the controversy surrounding one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year so far, here is what we know so far, based on a recent report published by Reuters.

1. A $55 Million Celebration

The entire affair is expected to cost €40-48 million ($46-$56 million), Reuters quoted Luca Zaia, President of the Veneto regional government, as saying.

The couple has reportedly made a €3 million donation to three local institutions:

CORILA, a group that studies Venice’s lagoon ecosystem

UNESCO’s Venice branch

Venice International University

“Welcome to Venice, Jeff,” Zaia said, while calling it a “gesture of extraordinary generosity.”

2. 90 Private Jets, 30 Water Taxis

Around 90 private jets are scheduled to land at airports in Venice, Treviso and Verona.

Reports suggest the couple has also booked at least 30 water taxis to ferry guests around the canals.

A-listers already spotted arriving for the wedding include Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who flew in from Tuscany on Tuesday.

3. 250 VIP Guests, 5 Luxury Hotels

An estimated total of about 200-250 guests are expected to attend the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding.

Rooms have been booked in five of Venice’s top luxury hotels, including:

Hotel Cipriani on Giudecca Island

Aman Venice, where George Clooney stayed for his wedding in 2014

4. Historic Venues for A Private Ceremony

While the date and location for the actual wedding ceremony are still under wraps, the main party will take place at The Arsenale on Saturday — a stunning 15th-century naval complex known for its towering walls and historic charm, Reuters reported.

5. Locals Push Back Through Protests and Demonstrations

While the celebration appears to be dazzling, locals and activists have protested the event, claiming that events like these have turned Venice into “a private amusement park for the rich.”

Consequently, Venice City Hall cordoned off parts of the city to keep protesters away from the festivities, the report said.

