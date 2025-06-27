Live Tv
Jin’s Solo Tour Creates A Buzz As Fans Spot Climbing Wall at BTS Star’s First Concert Venue

BTS’ Jin is kicking off his first solo tour, RunSeokjin EP. Tour, starting June 28 in South Korea. But ahead of the show, fans spotted a giant climbing wall near the stadium, fueling rumors that Jin’s concerts will be fun, wild, and full of surprises—just like his quirky personality.

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 09:46:14 IST

BTS’ oldest member, Kim Seokjin, better known as Jin, is about to begin his first-ever solo world tour—and he’s already keeping fans on their toes. Called the RunSeokjin EP. Tour, this series of concerts starts with two shows on June 28 and 29 in Goyang, South Korea. But just a day before the big kick-off, something unexpected caught everyone’s attention.

A Climbing Wall Outside the Venue? Fans Are Shook

Fans who arrived early at Goyang Stadium were surprised to find a massive climbing wall right outside the venue. Photos shared online showed the towering structure, leaving many ARMYs laughing—and also wondering: Are we supposed to climb this to get in?!

One fan joked online, “A climbing wall near the concert venue.. GUYS I DON’T THINK IT’S A JOKE ANYMORE.”

Not Your Regular Concert—And That’s the Point

Jin is known for his fun-loving and adventurous spirit, and he’s hinted before that this tour won’t be a traditional concert. In fact, the whole thing seems inspired by his YouTube show Run Jin, a solo spin-off of the popular Run BTS variety series.

In Run Jin, he takes on funny and challenging tasks with celebrity friends. So fans are now wondering—is this climbing wall part of the experience?

Before the concert, BigHit Music staff posted a note for fans, asking them to wear comfortable shoes and avoid heels. They also said ponchos and raincoats would be provided—raising even more questions.

Will there be water splashing involved? Will fans have to join in activities like a real-life game show? Nobody knows for sure—but the clues suggest this tour will be way more than just singing on a stage.

Jin’s Comeback as a Solo Artist

Jin’s solo journey began last year after his military service. He released his first album, Happy, in November 2024. That album had six tracks, with Running Wild as the lead single. Then in May 2025, he followed it up with a second album called Echo, featuring seven tracks including the popular Don’t Say You Love Me.

The tour, named after the new EP, is his way of connecting with fans around the world—this time, as a solo performer.

Full Tour Schedule: From Korea to the World

Jin is the third BTS member to go on a solo world tour. After his two Goyang concerts, he heads to Japan, with four shows in Chiba and Osaka from July 5 to July 13.

Next up is North America, with eight shows in Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, and Newark from July 17 to July 31. After that, he’ll wrap things up in Europe with two shows each in London and Amsterdam in August.

Fans Don’t Know What to Expect—But They Love It

As the excitement builds, Jin has stayed quiet about the full details of what fans can expect. But one thing’s clear: this isn’t going to be your average K-pop concert. The RunSeokjin EP. Tour seems to be part concert, part experience—possibly with games, stunts, and moments that fans will never forget.

And if that giant climbing wall is any hint, Jin’s planning to make this tour just as wild, funny, and unforgettable as he is.

Tags: bts jinclimbing wallfirst concert
