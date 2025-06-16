Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Jonita Gandhi Recalls Getting Harassed After Her Photo Was Used With A D**k Pic On Instagram: It Was Disgusting

Jonita Gandhi Recalls Getting Harassed After Her Photo Was Used With A D**k Pic On Instagram: It Was Disgusting

Singer Jonita Gandhi reveals being tagged in an explicit photo on Instagram, calling it harassment and expressing concern for her mother's exposure to such content. She also opens up about inappropriate fan behavior during live performances.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 08:32:51 IST

Popular playback singer Jonita Gandhi, known for tracks like What Jhumka and Dil Ka Telephone, recently opened up about an alarming online experience.

In a recent interview, she revealed that she was once tagged in a disturbing Instagram story featuring an explicit image.

Singer Shocked by Harassment on Social Media

Jonita shared that while browsing her Instagram mentions, she noticed she had been added to someone’s “Close Friends” list.

Upon checking their story, she was shocked to see a graphic image. “It was a d*ck pic with a watermark, and my photo was in the background. It was disgusting,” she said, calling the incident harassment. She added that she immediately reported and blocked the user.

Concerned About Her Mother Viewing Such Content

Although Jonita has grown accustomed to ignoring such incidents, she expressed concern about her mother potentially encountering such disturbing posts on her profile. “I don’t care much, but if my mom sees that on my page, I feel the need to shield her,” she said.

Beyond the digital space, Jonita also addressed uncomfortable moments during live performances. She mentioned that some intoxicated fans try to join her on stage or dance with her uninvited. “They just barge in and say they want to sing with me. It’s really annoying,” she said. She usually responds with sarcasm, but admits it’s often lost on drunken individuals.

Firm Boundaries and Focus on Genuine Fans

The singer emphasized her commitment to performing for audiences who genuinely appreciate her music. “Some people just want a female performer up there, but I focus on those who come for the art,” she explained. When fans cross the line, she handles it with a firm but witty stance, often telling them to “back off” and “know your place.”

Jonita Gandhi has delivered several major Bollywood hits and continues to be a prominent voice in party anthems and film soundtracks. Her most loved songs include Soni Soni, The Breakup Song, What Jhumka, and Dil Ka Telephone.

