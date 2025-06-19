Live Tv
Ju Haknyeon Denies Prostitution Claims, Posts Heartfelt Handwritten Apology After THE BOYZ Exit

K-pop idol Ju Haknyeon responds to recent controversy with a handwritten letter. Denying allegations of illegal activity, he apologises for the distress caused and exits his group on reflective terms

June 19, 2025

K-pop star Ju Haknyeon has finally spoken up following his sudden departure from his popular boy group, opening up about the recent controversy that’s taken over headlines.

In a heartfelt handwritten letter, the singer addressed rumours linking him to a former adult film actress and firmly denied any wrongdoing.

What Happened?

The issue started when images of Ju surfaced online, showing him entering a Tokyo hotel late at night on May 30.

Reports claimed he had met with Kirara Asuka, a former Japanese adult entertainer, sparking intense speculation across fan circles and online forums.

As the rumours gained momentum, his agency initially announced a temporary pause in his activities.

 But just a few days later, they confirmed that Ju had officially left the group, citing a “loss of trust” as the main reason behind the decision.

Ju Haknyeon’s Side of the Story

In a handwritten note shared with his fans, Ju offered a sincere apology and clarified what happened that night.

“Yes, I was at a gathering with some acquaintances, and there was alcohol involved. But I did nothing illegal. The claims about prostitution are completely false,” he wrote.

He went on to express regret over how the situation played out and the emotional toll it took on those who supported him.

“I understand how shocking and disappointing this must be. I’m reflecting deeply and will try to be more careful in the future.”

Legal Complaint Filed

Following the media buzz, a formal complaint was submitted to the police under South Korea’s anti-prostitution law.

The complainant is calling for an investigation, though at this point, authorities have not confirmed any action or charges.

Fans React

As expected, the internet is divided. Some fans are devastated and believe the agency acted too quickly.

Others say that even if nothing illegal happened, the situation still raised eyebrows. 

Regardless, many are appreciating the honesty and courage it took for Ju to address the issue head-on.

This moment has undoubtedly become a turning point in Ju Haknyeon’s career.

Whether or not he returns to the spotlight soon, his message to fans was clear: he’s owning his mistakes, but he’s also standing up for the truth.

