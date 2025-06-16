Justin Bieber Shows Middle Finger Before Blocking His Friend Over Not Respecting Singer’s Boundaries: Thought You Were A P**sy

Pop icon Justin Bieber recently caused a stir across social media platforms after sharing a series of emotionally charged posts and Instagram stories.

The singer candidly opened up about his mental health struggles, addressing themes of emotional trauma, anger, and personal boundaries.

“Quit Asking Me If I’m Okay”: Bieber’s Powerful Message on Social Pressure

One of Bieber’s Instagram Stories grabbed immediate attention. It featured a direct and emotional appeal, stating:

“QUIT ASKING ME IF I’M OKAY… YOUR CONCERN DOESN’T COME OFF AS CARE… IT’S JUST OPPRESSIVE WEIRDO.”

This strongly worded message appeared to reflect his frustration with how others handle his vulnerability, emphasizing that what may seem like concern can often feel invasive or judgmental.

Screenshots Reveal Heated Conversation on Anger and Trauma

In addition to his Stories, Justin posted what appeared to be screenshots of an intense private text conversation. The messages delved into how anger can be a natural response to deep emotional pain.

One of the statements read:

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone… If you don’t like my anger, you don’t like me.”

He went on to criticize how people expect trauma survivors to behave “normally,” calling such expectations unkind and unrealistic.

Conflict Escalates: Fallout Over Rejected Boundaries

The conversation also featured a tense back-and-forth about emotional boundaries and mutual respect. One party accused Bieber of “lashing out,” prompting a harsh reaction and ending the friendship.

“I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend,” one message said, followed by, “I have good friends who will respect these boundaries.”

The tone of the exchange escalated in a final post where Bieber seemingly wrote:

“This confirms you were the pu**y I always thought you were… Please leave me alone now. Blocking you.”

Whether this was a personal fallout shared publicly, a dramatized piece of commentary, or an artistic expression, remains unclear. Nevertheless, the posts left fans both applauding and questioning his approach.

Fans React: A Mix of Empathy and Concern

Justin’s followers remain divided. While some praised him for shedding light on mental health and encouraging emotional authenticity, others expressed discomfort over the hostility conveyed in some of the messages.

The incident has reignited ongoing discussions about celebrity mental health, public boundaries, and how personal struggles should—or shouldn’t—be shared online.