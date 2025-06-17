Justin Bieber Worries Fans After Admitting To Being ‘Broken’, Singer Reveals What Makes Him Tired And Angry

Pop icon Justin Bieber recently opened up about his ongoing emotional struggles, expressing feelings of exhaustion and frustration.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the singer confessed, “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?”

“I Know I’m Broken”: Bieber Reveals Anger Issues and Mental Strain

The 31-year-old “Baby” hitmaker candidly acknowledged his personal battles, stating, “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.” He emphasized how his constant efforts to improve himself only lead to greater emotional fatigue.

Bieber explained that his lifelong pursuit of growth has turned inward, becoming counterproductive. “I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed… it just keeps making me more tired and more angry,” he shared. The singer concluded with, “Honestly, I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately.”

Cryptic Instagram Post Adds to Fans’ Concerns

A few hours after his emotional message, Bieber shared distorted images of himself with a cryptic caption: “If u wanna know where I’m parked.” The post sparked renewed speculation and concern among fans.

Justin’s recent emotional revelations came shortly after a Father’s Day social media exchange with wife Hailey Bieber caught public attention. Justin had posted, “I’m a dad that’s not to be f*ed,” referencing their newborn, Jack Blues. Hailey replied sharply, “Father’s Day sks a**,” which was reportedly in response to Justin’s earlier Mother’s Day jab at her.

Fans React With Concern and Support for Justin Bieber

Many fans took to social media to express worry and offer prayers. “Brother are you okayy??” one user commented. Another added, “After the storm comes the calm. It shall be well soon.” A fan suggested he unplug from social media and lean into his faith: “If you feel Jesus is the only one who understands, spend more time with Him. I’m praying for you.”

