‘Kaanta Laga’ Girl Shefali Jariwala No More: Husband Parag Tyagi Bids Tearful Goodbye

‘Kaanta Laga’ fame Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27 in Mumbai. Her sudden demise has left her family, friends, colleagues, and fans in deep shock.

Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was seen in tears as he bids final goodbye to wife Shefali. Many family members and friends were seen getting emotional at Shefali Jariwala’s residence, and singer Sunidhi Chauhan was also visibly emotional.

Rashami Desai also arrived to pay her last respects to the late actress. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shehnaaz Gill, Vikas Gupta were also spotted.

Shefali Jariwala “happy-go-lucky” girl

Calling Shefali Jariwala a “happy-go-lucky” girl, ‘Kaanta Laga’ music director Harry Anand prayed for the departed soul. Speaking with ANI, Harry walked down memory lane and opened up about collaborating with Shefali on the iconic song ‘Kaanta Laga’.

“Shefali was a happy-go-lucky girl. I vividly remember the time I spent with her during the ‘Kanta Laga’ shoot and other songs. She was extremely sweet, and she always met me with a smile on her face. I am in shock. It’s hard to believe that Shefali is no more,” Harry grieved.”Woh apne saath Kaanta Laga song ko humesha ke liye amar bana gayi. There will not be another Kanta Laga song and another Kanta Laga girl. She will be extremely missed. May God give strength to her family and friends,” Harry said. Harry also penned an emotional note on Instagram.

According to reports, Shefali’s husband, Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital during the wee hours, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Initial reports suggested that the actress died of cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of her death is still unclear. Jariwala’s death was also confirmed by the All Indian Cine Workers Association, which expressed its sorrow on X.

The association wrote, “Shefali Jariwala is no longer with us. Gone too soon at just 42 due to a sudden heart attack. It’s hard to believe she’s gone. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give strength to her family during this heartbreaking time.”

Jariwala was best known for her 2002 appearance in the music video ‘Kaanta Laga,’ which became an instant sensation and is still remembered as a defining moment in Indian pop culture.

She later expanded her career into Bollywood with notable roles in the 2004 hit film ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, where she starred alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

She also gained significant television recognition, participating in shows such as Bigg Boss 13 in 2019 and Nach Baliye seasons 5 and 7, where she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.