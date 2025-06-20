Live Tv
Kajol On Daughter Nysa's Career Choice: 'Their Happiness Matters' Amid 'Maa' Release

Kajol On Daughter Nysa’s Career Choice: ‘Their Happiness Matters’ Amid ‘Maa’ Release

Kajol, promoting her horror thriller Maa, revealed her daughter Nysa Devgn isn’t interested in acting, focusing on education instead, while Kajol embraces a fierce mother’s role in the upcoming film.

Kajol, who’s currently busy promoting her upcoming film Maa, recently spoke in an interview about whether her daughter, Nysa Devgn, might choose to follow her into acting. 

Kajol shared that her kids, Yug and Nysa, get uncomfortable seeing their mom on the screen. They avoid watching her films due to emotional distress, and also, they don’t like Kajol crying.

Kajol’s interview

During an interview with a leading news agency, Kajol shared that her daughter is not interested in films. Furthermore, she expressed that it is her children’s choice to do what makes them happy in their lives.
She also expressed her full support for her children; if they don’t want to go into films, then she is okay with their decision.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon impressed audiences in the ’90s with her hit films, and now her daughter, Rasha Thadani, is also preparing to shine in the spotlight, carrying forward her mother’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Maa, recently revealed whether her daughter, Nysa Devgn, will step into the world of acting.

About Nysa Devgn

Kajol spoke about her daughter Nysa Devgn’s Bollywood debut. She confirmed that Nysa, who is currently 22, has decided not to enter the film industry for now.

Nysa is focused on her education, having completed her schooling at Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School, pursued graduation in Singapore, and is now studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

Kajol’s upcoming film

Meanwhile, Kajol’s upcoming film is a horror thriller, Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn, the film is all set to hit theatres on June 27.

The film is based on a mythological horror drama featuring Kajol in a fierce role as a mother, alongside Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma.

Tags: kajol latest entertainment news nysa devgn
