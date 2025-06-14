Live Tv
Kalabhavan Niju, Mimicry Artist and 'Kantara 2' Actor, Passes Away During Film Shoot

Kalabhavan Niju, Mimicry Artist and ‘Kantara 2’ Actor, Passes Away During Film Shoot

Kalabhavan Niju dies at 43, marking the third tragic loss linked to the Kantara 2 production.

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 14:20:36 IST

Famed mimicry artist and actor Kalabhavan Niju passed away from a heart attack during the filming of Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 in Bengaluru. According to a report by Onmanorama, Niju had complained of severe chest pain while staying at a homestay arranged for junior artists. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived.

The incident occurred on Thursday, while shooting was underway for the much-anticipated sequel to Kantara.

A Veteran Mimicry Artist

Niju had been a part of the mimicry circuit for over 25 years, beginning his career in roadshows organized by Kerala’s mimicry artist community.

 He later transitioned into supporting roles in Malayalam cinema, appearing in films such as Malikappuram alongside Unni Mukundan and Marco, an action film.

A Series of Unfortunate Losses

Niju’s death marks the third loss connected to the Kantara franchise in recent weeks. A few weeks ago, Kannada actor-comedian Rakesh Poojary died at the age of 33, also due to a heart attack.

 Additionally, junior artist MF Kapil passed away last month. Director and lead actor Rishab Shetty, as well as production house Hombale Films, expressed their condolences on social media.

Kantara Sequel Set for October 2025 Release

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, the sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, is set for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore Kumar G, Prakash Thuminad, and Manasi Sudhir.

