Kamal Haasan Loses Temper Over Man Gifting Him Sword At Event: Video Surfaces

During a recent Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, actor and politician Kamal Haasan found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy. A video has gone viral showing the Rajya Sabha MP sternly confronting a man who attempted to hand him a sword while he was on stage.

Kamal Haasan Reacts Sharply to Sword at MNM Event

The party meeting was organized shortly after Haasan’s unopposed election to the Rajya Sabha. While supporters queued up to greet him on stage and pose for pictures, one attendee attempted to present him with a sword.

At first, Haasan smiled politely and declined by shaking his head, though he held the sword briefly while it remained sheathed. But when the man tried to untie the sword’s knot and insisted he pose with it, Haasan became visibly angry.

He reprimanded the individual sternly and demanded that he put the sword down. His irritation was evident as he addressed the man and those accompanying him. A police officer quickly stepped in, took the sword, and brought the situation under control.

Despite the disruption, Haasan signaled for the group to move on and flashed a short smile before resuming the event. The video of this episode was later shared by PTI on X drawing wide attention.

VIDEO | Chennai: Actor and MNM Chief Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) gets angry at man who gifts him a sword during party meeting.#KamalHaasan_MP (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5H9KZXBoEn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2025

Kamal Haasan Stays Firm on Principles Amid Public Attention

The viral clip sparked a wave of online discussions. Social media users praised Haasan’s composed yet firm response and his adherence to principle over theatrics.

One user noted, “You should mention why #KamalHaasan got angry for the sword gift. Also, you should have mention that what he told to his party member. He said, ‘we can keep book and pen on our hand not sword’. He could have taken a photo raising the sword like others. He didn’t. Good politician.”

Another echoed similar sentiment, writing, “He remains with his principle always, sword should be down, pen with book should be in hand.”

These reactions point to a larger public appreciation for leaders who promote symbols of education and peace, especially in political spaces.

Kamal Haasan’s Kannada Remark Adds to Recent Controversies

This public confrontation came on the heels of another controversy surrounding Kamal Haasan. Just days earlier, he stirred debate with his remarks about the origins of the Kannada language during a film launch event in Karnataka.

While promoting his upcoming film Thug Life, Haasan commented that Kannada had its roots in Tamil. The statement did not sit well with many in Karnataka and led to a flurry of criticism.

Speaking at an audio launch event in Chennai, Haasan addressed the crowd by saying, “Uyire Urave Tamizhe,” which means “my life and my family is Tamil language.” He then acknowledged the presence of Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and expanded on his thoughts.

“This is my family. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included,” Haasan said.

Kamal Haasan Balances Political Image and Public Persona

Both incidents – the sword gift at the MNM event and the language comment in Karnataka – show the careful line Kamal Haasan walks between his political values and his public role as a cultural figure.

While his comments on language sparked regional sensitivity, his refusal to pose with a sword has been interpreted as a statement against violence and a nod to intellectual values.

Haasan, known for his outspoken nature and strong opinions, continues to attract attention not only for his films or policies, but also for how he handles moments of confrontation. Whether facing a misjudged gesture from a supporter or addressing linguistic controversies, he appears determined to uphold his core beliefs – no matter the platform.

ALSO READ: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Teaser Leaked Online, Makers Threaten Legal Action