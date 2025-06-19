Kamal Haasan Need Not Apologise, Says Supreme Court Over Kannada Langauge Row, Full Protection Assured

The Supreme Court of India has stepped in to guarantee the lawful screening of Kamal Haasan’s film Thug Life in Karnataka, amid protests and threats by pro-Kannada groups.

The court also explicitly stated that Haasan is under no obligation to apologise for his earlier comments regarding the Tamil-Kannada linguistic connection, which had triggered the controversy.

In a firm directive on June 17, the apex court reminded everyone that a movie cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cannot be kept off screens because of public outrage or unofficial bans.

The film had already stayed out of Karnataka theatres for almost two weeks after its star remarked that Kannada came from Tamil, a comment that ignited political and cultural tension across the state.

Supreme Courts Firm Stand

The bench criticized the Karnataka government for failing to protect the film’s release.

No group, it said, has the right to block a certified movie, adding that mob rule cannot dictate artistic freedom.

It also ordered state officials to provide the police cover needed so theatres can show Thug Life without further disruption.

Court clearance had paved the way for Thug Life, yet local Karnataka distributors have pulled out, saying release logistics and costs no longer add up.

With the movie playing in most other markets for more than two weeks, they claim there’s barely any box-office incentive.

Protests and Political Pressure

Kamal Haasan stirred trouble at a public gathering, and his comment quickly drew fire from pro-Kannada groups and the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

They demanded an apology and even called for the film to be banned statewide. Although Haasan’s team insisted the statement had been twisted, the situation kept heating up.

The Supreme Court avoided the cultural argument but warned that local politics should never block content that has been officially certified.

Box Office and Business Impact

Thug Life finally opened on June 5, 2025, and was tipped to be a hit across the southern circuit.

Yet the karnataka blockade has already sliced an estimated 25 to 40 crore from its revenue.

Worldwide earnings hover around 85 crore, still well shy of the films 300-crore production outlay.

With the courts door now open, releasing Thug Life in Karnataka remains a cloudy question.

The makers have yet to say whether they will line up fresh distributors or simply reset screening dates.

Meanwhile, the state government has pledged to keep peace the moment the film is allowed to show.

The Thug Life controversy underscores the growing tension between creative expression and regional sensitivities.

While the Supreme Court’s intervention upholds artistic freedom and the rule of law, market forces and public sentiment continue to shape the film’s fate in Karnataka.

