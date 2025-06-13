Kelley Wolf Detained By Police After Instagram Live Amid Scott Wolf Divorce

In a dramatic and emotional incident broadcast live on social media, Kelley Wolf, television personality and estranged wife of Party of Five actor Scott Wolf, was detained by police and taken to a hospital following what authorities described as “concerning” comments made to family members. The June 13 episode unfolded in real-time on Kelley’s Instagram Live, capturing the moment officers arrived to escort her to a local hospital for a wellness evaluation.

The disturbing video, now deleted, began with only a black screen. However, Kelley’s distressed voice could be heard reacting to the officers’ arrival: “Oh my God. Don’t. Oh my God, this is not happening.” In the final seconds of the video, Kelley, 48, appeared on camera visibly upset, surrounded by police officers.

This unsettling event comes just days after Kelley publicly announced her separation from husband Scott Wolf, 57, following 21 years of marriage. The couple shares three children: sons Jackson and Miller, and daughter Lucy.

Police Confirm Wellness Check at Sundance Resort

According to a statement released by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched early Friday morning to the Sundance Resort in Utah in response to reports of a woman in distress. Authorities stated that Kelley had made “concerning comments” to a family member, which were echoed during the officers’ interaction with her.

“Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies,” read the statement. “For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital.”

The statement confirmed that Kelley was restrained during transport, a standard procedure used to ensure safety during such interventions. “Typically, when we transport somebody in any of our patrol vehicles, they are placed in properly fitted hand restraints for their protection and ours,” the spokesperson added.

Kelley Wolf’s Response: “Taken Against My Will”

Moments after her detainment, Kelley took to Instagram Stories to share her side of the story. She posted a photo of her personal belongings alongside a block of text that read: “This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “Also… I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been.” She continued, “I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA. I am compliant, calm and respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly. In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced.”

During the Instagram Live broadcast, Kelley could be heard telling officers, “This is shameful, gentlemen. Be ashamed of yourselves.” When one officer explained that she wasn’t under arrest but was being taken for help, Kelley responded, “I know what I’m doing. I’ve done this. This is my job.”

Scott Wolf and Kelley Announce Divorce

The incident follows a joint public announcement by Kelley and Scott earlier this week confirming the end of their marriage. On June 10, Kelley posted a heartfelt message about the couple’s separation, stating, “This has been a long, quiet journey for me rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion.”

Scott Wolf echoed the sentiment in a statement shared with PEOPLE, calling the decision to divorce “the most difficult decision of my life” and revealing that he had officially filed for divorce.

Concern for Mental Health Amid Public Scrutiny

Kelley’s detainment has sparked concern among fans and mental health advocates, many of whom have taken to social media urging compassion and understanding during what appears to be a challenging time for the family. While Kelley has not responded to media requests for comment, and Scott’s representatives have yet to issue an updated statement, the incident has shed light on the emotional toll high-profile separations can take especially when they play out in the public eye.

As of now, Kelley remains under medical supervision. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days, but both fans and observers hope that she receives the care and support she needs.

