Larsa Pippen and Her Billionaire Boyfriends: A Look at Her High-Profile Love Life

When The Real Housewives of Miami first aired in 2011, Larsa Pippen was introduced as the glamorous wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and mom to their four kids. But when the show returned in 2021 after a long break, fans saw a very different version of Larsa—single, stylish, and building a new life in Miami.

Her 23-year marriage to Scottie ended in 2021, and since then, her dating life has often been the talk of tabloids. Over the years, Larsa has been linked to rappers, athletes, and high-profile bachelors—including billionaires and the sons of basketball royalty.

Larsa’s New Relationship: Enter Jeff Coby

In April 2025, PEOPLE confirmed that Larsa is now dating Jeff Coby, a former professional basketball player. The two were first spotted together earlier this year and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Accountant 2 in Los Angeles on April 16.

This new relationship comes less than a year after Larsa ended things for good with Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Reflecting on Love After Scottie

After ending her two-decade-long marriage to Scottie Pippen, Larsa admitted dating hasn’t been easy. During a 2022 interview on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, she said, “I feel like I am kind of mentally in a place of, like, I was married to a really famous guy that was really cute, that had a good body, that was really successful, that gave me four gorgeous kids. So, where the hell are you gonna find a guy that can, like, fill in — it doesn’t have to be all of those, but like, a few of those boxes.”

She added, “I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you… I’m gonna have to come to the realization that I’m not gonna get it all.”

Scottie Pippen: The One She Built a Life With

Larsa and Scottie tied the knot in 1997 when she was 23. At that time, Scottie was at the height of his career with the Chicago Bulls. The couple had four children—Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia.

After separating and briefly reconciling in 2017, Larsa filed for divorce again in 2018. It was finalized in December 2021. She opened up on RHOM about selling their family home and starting over, “Now that I’m single, I feel like I look better than ever… It’s a new chapter, a new day, and we need to sell it.”

Future: A Brief But Supportive Romance

Larsa briefly dated rapper Future around her first separation from Scottie. She shared with Hollywood Unlocked in 2021, “I was dealing with, ‘Do I move on, do I not, are my kids going to be okay?’… He was the guy that I would talk to when I was kinda, like, dealing with things. He just gave me confidence when I was feeling in a dark place.”

Though she said it wasn’t a serious relationship, Larsa credited Future for being there emotionally.

Tristan Thompson: A Short-Lived Fling

Larsa also claimed she had a short relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson before he started dating Khloé Kardashian. “I was seeing him… I introduced him to all of them,” she said on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

“Then a week later, or maybe 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé… Which is fine, I don’t even care.”

She firmly denied ever hooking up with Thompson after he and Khloé became a couple.

Malik Beasley: Love and Backlash

In late 2020, Larsa began dating NBA player Malik Beasley, but the relationship drew backlash when photos of them holding hands surfaced. Beasley was still legally married at the time, and his wife Montana Yao was reportedly blindsided.

Larsa defended herself, saying, “We had spoken about it. It wasn’t a secret. If you’re not being shady and you’re telling me all your stuff, I’m going to believe you.”

They broke up four months later, reportedly due to the long-distance factor.

Marcus Jordan: Her Most Public Relationship

Larsa and Marcus Jordan went public in 2022 and were on-again, off-again until July 2024. Despite a strong connection and even talks of marriage, the relationship eventually ended.

Their romance had its fair share of drama—especially after Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, was asked if he approved. His answer? Just one word, “No!”

Larsa admitted she was “embarrassed” by the response, but Marcus later clarified that his dad was joking.

At one point, Larsa even considered taking Marcus’ last name. On their podcast Separation Anxiety, she confessed, “I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.”

Despite the ups and downs, their relationship ended quietly, and now Larsa has moved on.

A Pattern of Dating Within the NBA World

There’s a clear theme in Larsa’s dating history: many of the men she’s dated have been connected to the basketball world, just like her ex-husband. Whether it’s Marcus Jordan, Malik Beasley, or now Jeff Coby, Larsa seems to have a type—tall, athletic, and well-known.

Still, she’s also dated outside the NBA world, like with rapper Future. Her dating choices often keep her name in the headlines, but Larsa has always stayed open about her journey, “I’m great by myself… I will never chase a man,” she once said.

