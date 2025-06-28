Live Tv
Lauren Sánchez Wipes Instagram Clean After Wedding, Changes Name to Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 08:44:06 IST

Lauren Sánchez just married Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in a stunning Venice wedding, and she’s already made a big change online. Hours after saying “I do,” she deleted all her old Instagram posts.

She’s Now Lauren Sánchez Bezos Online

Lauren also updated her name on Instagram to “Lauren Sánchez Bezos,” making it clear she’s stepping into this new chapter fully. Before wiping her account clean, she had shared tons of photos from her glamorous life – including her fancy bachelorette party in Paris.

But now, it’s all gone.

Only Two Posts Remain

Right now, Lauren’s Instagram has only two posts. The first one is about her wedding dress, where she thanked the designers. The caption says:

“Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce&Gabbana for the magic you made.”

It has three photos – two show her getting ready, and one shows her fully dressed in her stunning bridal outfit.

The second post is her first photo with Jeff after getting married. Its caption is simple:

“06/27/2025”

That’s the date of their wedding. The photo shows them looking happy and completely in love as newlyweds.

Wedding Took Place in Venice

People magazine reported that the wedding happened on June 27 at San Giorgio Maggiore, a beautiful island in Venice, Italy. Lauren and Jeff got engaged back in 2023 and finally tied the knot two years later. Their relationship has been public since 2019.

Big Celebrity Guests

The wedding guest list was full of famous faces. Ivanka Trump came with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids. Kim Kardashian was there too, along with Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. Oprah Winfrey and Orlando Bloom were also spotted at the wedding.

Lauren wore a gorgeous white wedding dress with a mermaid-style shape and sheer lace sleeves. Jeff kept it classic in a black tuxedo with a bowtie.

By deleting her old posts and changing her name, Lauren seems ready for a fresh start as Mrs. Bezos. Fans are now waiting to see what she posts next in this brand-new chapter of her life.

Tags: jeff bezosjeff bezos-lauren sánchez weddinglauren sánchez wedding
