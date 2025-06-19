Mandira Bedi Reflects On Early Cricket Days: ‘Labelled a Bimbo, Treated Like I Didn’t Exist’

Mandira Bedi, a familiar face in Indian television and sports broadcasting, recently opened up about the challenges she faced as one of the first women to host cricket shows in the country. While speaking on The BarberShop with Shantanu, she revealed that her early years in sports media were marked by persistent sexism and outright disrespect from male co-panellists.

The actress-turned-presenter said she was often dismissed or ignored when trying to participate in cricket discussions.

“The male co-hosts would just stare me down and continue talking over me as if I didn’t even exist,” she said, recalling the emotional toll it took. “I felt very disrespected.”

Labeled and Dismissed

Bedi also revealed that she was called derogatory names such as “bimbo,” “airhead,” and “dummy” during a cricket tournament.

Though these comments were made before the rise of social media, she said the criticism was hurtful and hard to ignore.

The network advised her to stay silent in the face of the backlash, but over time, she decided to confront the negativity.

“There came a point where I found my confidence and stood my ground. I stopped trying to prove myself and just did my job with sincerity,” she said.

Earning Respect the Hard Way

Through resilience and consistency, Mandira managed to shift the perception of her peers.

She continued to ask relevant questions, studied the game, and maintained a dignified presence on screen. Eventually, her male counterparts began to treat her with the respect she deserved.

Her journey is not just about breaking into a male-dominated field but about staying in it and thriving despite the resistance.

“I didn’t give up. I stayed, and I made space for myself,” she said.

From Cricket Panels to Cultural Icon

Mandira Bedi rose to fame with her title role in the 1994 TV series Shanti and went on to host prestigious cricket tournaments like the ICC World Cup (2003, 2007), Champions Trophy, and IPL.

Despite being judged for her looks and fashion choices, she redefined what it meant to be a woman in Indian sports media.

Today, her journey serves as a reminder of the invisible hurdles women often face in public-facing professions—and the courage it takes to overcome them.

ALSO READ: 10 Web Shows You Can Easily Finish In A Single Day