nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > Entertainment > Marion Cotillard And Guillaume Canet Announce Shocking Split After Nearly Two Decades

Marion Cotillard And Guillaume Canet Announce Shocking Split After Nearly Two Decades

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet
Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet Announce Shocking Split After Nearly Two Decades (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 03:02:05 IST

Google News

The much-loved French couple Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to part ways after being together for 18 years, reported E! News.

As per the publication, their representatives confirmed the news to the French news agency Agence France-Presse.

“After 18 years together, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet have decided to separate by mutual agreement. This decision was made with mutual goodwill.”

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet’s Relationship Began with On-Screen Chemistry

The Oscar-winning actress and the actor-director, who first shared the screen in the 2003 romantic drama Love Me If You Dare, started dating in 2007. They are parents to two children—Marcel, 13, and Louise, 8.

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet Request Privacy in Joint Statement

In their statement, Marion and Guillaume said they wanted to share the news themselves to stop any “speculation, rumors and risky interpretations.” They also asked the public to respect their privacy and especially protect the privacy of their children.

“By demonstrating transparency through this press release, Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet also express their desire that their private lives,” the statement added, “especially those of their two children, be respected.”

Marion Cotillard and Guillaume Canet’s Journey Through Fame and Family

The couple’s relationship began shortly after working together on-screen and has lasted through nearly two decades of work and family life. They welcomed their first child in 2011 and their second in 2017.

Both Marion and Guillaume are big names in international cinema. Marion won an Academy Award for her role as Édith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007). 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: guillaume canetmarion cotillard
