Aalim Hakim, one of today’s top celebrity hairstylists, recently spoke about a painful chapter from his childhood. His father, once the go-to hairstylist for Bollywood greats like Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna, passed away suddenly, leaving the family in complete financial despair.

Prime Bollywood Stars But No Help in Their Darkest Hour

Aalim’s father had built a strong reputation in the Hindi film industry. His clients included not just Indian superstars but also global names like Bruce Lee and Richard Harris. But behind all the glamour, there was a story of quiet suffering.

He was working on the film Mard, styling Mr Bachchan’s hair, when he suddenly felt pain in his chest.

“My father was doing Mr Bachchan’s hair on a film called Mard. He felt a pain in his chest, and Mr Bachchan immediately told him to get a flight and go to a hospital near his house. He died the next day. I was only nine years old. We had no idea what to do. In those days, people didn’t really save money. They spent whatever they earned. I remember we had only Rs 13 to our name when he died.”

That one moment turned their lives upside down. They had no savings, no plan, and soon, no one to turn to.

Empty Promises from Prime Film Industry Figures

When asked if anyone from the film world reached out to support them, Aalim’s answer came with quiet disappointment. He recalled how people who used to visit their home regularly disappeared almost overnight.

“We didn’t get any help. We got help from unexpected people. It’s not like people from the film industry showed up. Some of them did, yes, but very shortly. Nobody stays with you. Bolte hain na, chadhte sooraj ko salaam. That was the situation. All the stars who used to come home every day, they stopped coming by. Nobody stayed. My mother would go around asking for help, telling them that we didn’t have anything to eat. They did what little they could, but they help to a degree.”

Aalim’s childhood was marked by this sudden abandonment. The very people his father worked so hard for were nowhere to be seen when it mattered most.

Keeping the Prime Legacy Alive Without Any Guidance

Aalim said that the betrayal left a deep mark on him. But instead of turning bitter, he chose to channel that pain into purpose. He had no formal training and had to teach himself from scratch. The only motivation he had were old photos and newspaper cuttings of his father.

“They’re all self-centred, and let me tell you one thing, even today they’re the same. They meet you nicely, they’re friendly, but you have to work for yourself. As a child, all I wanted to do was earn my father’s respect back, to keep his legacy going.”

His father had worked closely with names like Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, and others. He was always travelling, always in demand. But when he passed, there was no one left to carry his legacy forward but Aalim.

Finding Success Despite the Cold Truth of the Prime Bollywood World

Aalim spoke honestly about the nature of the film industry. While everyone is warm during success, failure brings loneliness.

“Let me tell you what this industry is like. They’re all nice to you, but the second you make a flop movie, nobody will speak to you. A hero will party with you, share meals with you, but he will never work with you if you’ve made flops.”

Even with such a harsh start, Aalim managed to build a name for himself. Today, he works with the biggest names including Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and still styles the Bachchans.

