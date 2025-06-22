Meghan Markle’s Fears Keep Her And The Kids Away As Prince Harry Longs For Family Reconnection

The royal family gathered in London for Trooping the Colour, the King’s official birthday parade. As expected, King Charles appeared with Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children.

Missing from the moment, however, were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

After a recent legal defeat in May concerning police protection in the UK, Harry expressed his desire to reconnect with his father. But he admitted that reconciliation is not realistic unless his family can feel safe while visiting Britain.

Meghan’s Reluctance Rooted in Real Fear

Former royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe believes Meghan’s hesitation is not exaggerated but based on real dangers.

“Meghan understandably feels scared about coming to the UK with the children,” he said. “The threats are real and genuine. The threat is from lunatics, radical protesters that might want to make a name for themselves by jumping in front of them. Then of course you have the worst type, the terrorist threat. And there’s no doubt Harry, and his family as a result, is a huge target.”

Meghan has opened up more on social media recently, sharing clips of her dancing and photos from a family day at Disneyland. But according to those close to the couple, the idea of returning to the UK is still frightening for her.

According to a report in the Mirror, while Meghan may be feeling more confident, her fears have not disappeared.

“In some ways she’s feeling stronger and she wants to share that,” the insider said. “But she’s still terrified of putting her kids at risk by coming back to the UK, any parent would panic if they were in Meghan’s shoes.”

Prince Harry’s Private Struggles Behind the Distance

The emotional toll on Harry is becoming more visible, especially during milestones like Trooping the Colour and Father’s Day. These events seem to stir up old memories and a deep sense of loss.

“He knows that things could’ve been so different if things had gone another way,” the source shared. “But it’s been five years since they left the UK, and the chances of them coming back, even for a visit, seem slim to none. It’s heartbreaking.”

In his May interview with the BBC, Harry admitted something many have suspected.

“I would love reconciliation,” he said.

Duncan Larcombe believes that, whether Harry says it publicly or not, he is likely filled with regret over how things have unfolded.

“Harry is a sensitive soul and always wore his heart on his sleeve,” Duncan explained. “So whether he’d admit it publicly or not, I’m sure he’s full of regrets and wishes he’d done things differently. With Trooping the Colour and Father’s Day falling on the same weekend, it was bound to make him look back at the happy relationships he once had with his brother and dad, and I’m sure he’d love to be able to rebuild those.”

Why Security Still Stands in the Way

In May, Harry lost his legal appeal to have the same publicly funded security that working royals receive when in the UK. For Harry, this ruling felt like a roadblock too big to ignore.

After the court decision, he said he “couldn’t see a world” where he would bring Meghan and their children to the UK without the right protection in place.

Larcombe says that the memory of Princess Diana’s death continues to shape how Harry and Meghan view the risks. The absence of proper security back then was seen as a factor in the tragic crash that took her life.

“The absence of official Metropolitan Police protection was a contributing factor,” he said.

He also emphasized that this issue is not about popularity or public opinion, but about the very real distinction between private security and official royal protection.

“At big royal events, the security you actually see is the tip of the iceberg,” Duncan added. “There are a lot of undercover officers and agents working, too. Without the official support and security, Harry and Meghan are left with two or three bodyguards who are pretty blind to what the potential threats are.”

Without the protection that comes with royal status, Meghan is unlikely to put her children in what she sees as a vulnerable position. And without that security, the chances of a family return to the UK, even for a brief visit, seem smaller than ever.

