Mika Singh Feels Diljit Dosanjh Must Apologise, Clarifies Fake Singer Post Indeed Meant For Sardaar Ji Actor

Singer Mika Singh has openly addressed the backlash surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir.

After an earlier cryptic post that many saw as a veiled jab, Mika has now confirmed that his comments were indeed directed at the Lover singer.

Mika Singh Says “India Will Forgive If Diljit Apologises”

In a fresh social media post, Mika encouraged Diljit to own up to his actions and extend a public apology. “Guys, I understand we all make mistakes in life. But when we do, there’s one simple word that holds power: Sorry,” he wrote.

He added, “If Diljit made a mistake, we are all willing to forgive. But he must apologise and remove all objectionable scenes from the movie. That’s it. No hate. Just respect. Desh Pehle (Nation first).”

Mika Singh Dubbed Diljit a “Fake Singer”

Mika had earlier referred to Diljit as a “fake singer” without directly naming him. He wrote about the strained relations between India and Pakistan, urging fellow artists to be more responsible.

“Before releasing any content involving artists from across the border, they should think twice, especially when our nation’s dignity is at stake,” Mika noted.

Mika further referenced the film Abir Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, saying many had opposed it due to cross-border sensitivities. He criticised artists who allegedly vanish after benefiting from Indian audiences.

“What’s more shocking is that a fake singer, after doing 10 shows in India with thousands of fans, has now disappeared—leaving fans betrayed and helpless,” he wrote, indirectly hinting at Diljit’s absence from the Indian promotional circuit.

Sardaar Ji 3 to Skip Indian Release Amid Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3, also featuring Neeru Bajwa, is scheduled to release overseas on June 27. However, due to mounting online criticism, the makers have announced that it will not be released in India.

Responding to the criticism, Diljit opened up in an emotional interview with BBC Asian Network. He explained that the film had been completed well before the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, which later escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

“It’s not my call,” he said. “The film was completed a long time ago. What happened later is out of my hands.”

Addressing the controversy that he focuses more on Punjab than India, Diljit clarified that his work is a reflection of his identity, not a political agenda.

