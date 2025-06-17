Mob Pressure Can’t Ban Films: Supreme Court Clears ‘Thug Life’ Screening in Karnataka

On June 17, 2025, the Supreme Court of India directed the Karnataka government to ensure the screening of Kamal Haasan’s Tamil film Thug Life, stating that lawfully certified films cannot be suppressed due to mob threats or vigilante warnings. “You can’t let mobs run the streets,” the bench remarked, emphasizing that the law must protect constitutional freedoms.

Protests and Poor Audience Reception

The film faced heat in Karnataka after Kamal Haasan’s remarks claiming Kannada originated from Tamil, triggering statewide protests.

Adding to the controversy, Thug Life opened to mixed-to-negative reviews from audiences, with many criticizing its complex narrative and lack of emotional depth.

Despite receiving CBFC certification, some cinema owners pulled the film due to safety concerns.

Petition Highlights State’s Inaction

The issue reached the Supreme Court via a Bengaluru-based petitioner who alleged that the Karnataka government and police failed to safeguard artistic freedom.

The petition argued that threats and political pressure resulted in an unofficial and unconstitutional censorship of the film, violating the filmmaker’s and public’s rights.

Court’s Firm Stand Against Mob Rule

The bench reaffirmed that theatre owners cannot be allowed to self-censor out of fear, and state authorities must guarantee public safety while upholding lawful releases.

The court set the matter for further hearing and directed the Karnataka government to file its response promptly.

About Thug Life

Directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan, Thug Life released on June 5, 2025, across multiple languages.

The gangster drama explores power, betrayal, and redemption.

While it drew attention for its star cast and political undertones, the film’s uneven screenplay and slow pacing disappointed many viewers, leading to a lukewarm box office performance.

